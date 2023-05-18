Pokemon Go Rising Shadows event is right around the corner and we’ll see the debut of the Master Ball as well as Shiny Shadow Mewtwo. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Season of Heroes is almost done and we’re now entering the shadows of the Pokemon Go universe as we enjoy the final event of the Season of Heroes: Rising Shadows.

Team Go Rocket is taking over as the season of heroes is ending in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon Go Rising Shadows Event will begin on Monday, May 22, 2023 and would end on June 1, 2023.

They will be introducing Shadow Raid Battles to the game with powerful 1-Star, 3-Star, and 5-Star Shadow Pokemon in selected Gyms that are taken over by Team Go Rocket. As you try and battle the Shadow Raid Bosses, they will become enraged which would increase their attack and defense. By using Purified Gems, a new item formed with Shadow Shards from Team Go Rocket members, you can stop these Bosses.

Not only do the Shadow Raid Bosses appear, Shadow Mewtwo will also return to disrupt the universe of Pokemon Go. The rare Pokemon would appear in Shadow Raids from May 27, 2023 until May 28, 2023. Not only that, Shadow Mewtwo may appear to be Shiny for the first time in Pokemon Go, but the chances are very low for a player to encounter.

Shadow Raid Bosses

1-Star Raids:

Shadow Poliwag

Shadow Machop

Shadow Bellsprout

Shadow Beldum

3-Star Raids:

Shadow Bayleef

Shadow Quilava

Shadow Croconaw

Shadow Sneasel

Do take note that there are only selected Gyms that Team Go Rocket took over so there will be regular Pokemon in some gyms.

Wild Pokemon Encounters

These Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild during the event:

Ekans

Golbat

Koffing

Houndour

Poochyena

Stunky

Skorupi

Master Ball Debut

While we have these Shadow Pokemon taking over the game, one hope arrives in Pokemon Go as the Master Ball is making its way to the game. You will be able to get a single Master Ball by completing the Let’s Go! Special Research stor, which will be released alongside the Rising Shadows event on May 22, 2023.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.