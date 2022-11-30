Published November 30, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Dragapult, the throwing-its-own-kid “Stealth” Pokémon, is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. If you own Pokémon Scarlet, you’ll need to trade one from your friends or get lucky on Surprise Trade. In this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guide, we’ll tell you how to evolve Dragapult.

Who is Dragapult?

Dragapult is the “Stealth” Pokémon, it is both dragon and ghost type and evolves from Dreepy and Drakloak. Its appearance is reminiscent of both lepospondyls and a modern stealth bomber. It has a triangular wing-shaped head, a short body, and a tail similar to a newt’s. Its Pokédx entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “Dragapult can make its whole body transparent by clearing its mind and focusing. Even the Dreepy in Dragapult’s horns become invisible.”

Violet: “The fastest Dragapult of the group is always surrounded by Dreepy that want to fly at sonic speed.”

Where to find Dreepy?

Dreepy, Dragapult’s base form, is available early on in the game. As soon as you get to South Province (Area One), you can try finding one if you’re in luck. Dreepy can also be found at Casseroya Lake, West Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Five), South Province (Area Six), East Province (Area Two), East Province (Area Three), Tagtree Thicket, and Glaseado Mountain. Search ponds, rivers, and lakes to find them. If you’re super lucky, you’ll even get to spot a Drakloak with them.

How to evolve Dragapult?

As mentioned in this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guide, we’ll tell you how to evolve Dragapult. The first step is to evolve your captured Dreepy into Drakloak which is pretty easy to do. You have to level up Dreepy to level 50 (which honestly is such a daunting task) but you can use the Let’s Go feature or engage it in a battle against wild Pokémon or trainers.

After you’ve successfully evolved into Drakloak, the next step is shorter than the first one. You have to level up Drakloak to level 60 and it will evolve into a Dragapult.

After you've successfully evolved into Drakloak, the next step is shorter than the first one. You have to level up Drakloak to level 60 and it will evolve into a Dragapult.