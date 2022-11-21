Published November 21, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

You’ve put hours into the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game and you discover the joy of its unique features. This is the Pokémon SV Auto-Battle Guide you need to keep you refreshed with this handy new feature.

Arguably, leveling up your partners is a tedious task that you have to do in any Pokémon video game. To progress in-game, you battle trainers scattered in the region or battle wild Pokémon in the wild. With the new Pokémon SV Auto-Battle, you get to clear out wild Pokémon instantly!

Enabling Auto-Battle

How does auto-battling work?

After receiving your first Pokémon you can already send out your starter of choice by pressing the ZR Trigger button. Nemona will then explain to you the auto-battle feature as you make your way to Los Platos – All you have to do is to aim, press the R Trigger button, and watch as your Pokémon engage in auto-battle.

There will be a red arrow that will let you know which Pokémon you will be engaging with. A prompt on the upper left side will mention if you’ve successfully defeated the target and the loot that your Pokémon has collected.

Think before auto-battling

Take note, auto-battles only last one round – You either win or lose depending on your level and type. Experience gained is only minimal and the rest of your crew will get half of that. A word of caution, your Pokémon will lose HP but will not faint. It will go down as low as 1 HP and won’t be able to auto-battle unless you heal them in Pokémon Centers or use potions and berries.

Walk with Pokémon

Other than making your Pokémon auto-battle, you can have your Pokémon walk alongside you. Again, all you have to do is to press the ZR Trigger button. This lets you throw out your lead Pokémon in your party without having them fight nearby Pokémon. They’ll walk alongside you as you progress in your journey.

If this Pokémon SV Auto-Battle Guide helped you out, then make sure to check out our other Pokémon SV guides and share them with friends. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available on the Nintendo Switch. Best of luck, trainers!