Though Sinead O'Connor‘s specific cause of death has yet to be determined, some new details have been revealed by London police. The prolific singer was found unconscious inside a London home and the police explained that they do not think foul play was a factor.

Scotland Yard says officers responded Wednesday morning in southeast London to a report of an unresponsive woman at a residential home. Upon arriving at the scene of the report, the officers found Sinead already deceased, but they tried to revive her anyway (though nothing could be done to save her). The coroner is still in the process of conducting an autopsy to determine O'Connor's exact cause of death.

Sinead O'Connor is best known for her beautiful 1990 smash hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She apparently recently moved back to London after leaving the city 23 years ago. She was preparing to go on tour again in 2024.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

O'Connor has been open about her mental health struggles. In 2007, she revealed on television in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that she had tried to kill herself when she turned 33. Later, in 2012, O'Connor said that she had been misdiagnosed and that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder — a result of her own traumatic history of child abuse (she spoke of being physically abused by her alcoholic mother).

Her memoir Rememberings, released in 2021, covers much of this personal anguish, as does the documentary made about Sinead O'Connor, Nothing Compares, released last year. The brave and outspoken singer was 56 years old when she died.