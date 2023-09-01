Emma Stone stars in Poor Things, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Throughout the film, Stone is in a ton of NSFW intimate scenes. The director, Yorgos Lanthimos, pulled the curtain back on those scenes.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference for the film (via IndieWire), Lanthimos pondered, “Why is there no s*x in movies?”

His response? Poor Things features a ton of intimate scenes with Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

Going into more detail about the role of the intimate Poor Things scenes, Lanthimos said, “It's a shame that Emma cannot be here wtih us to speak more about it because it's weird that it will be coming all from me. But first of all, it was a very intrinsic part of the novel itself, her freedom about everything, including sexuality. And secondly, it was very important for me to not make a film which was gonna be prude because that would be completely betraying the main character. We had to be confident and again, like the character, have no shame.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He added that Stone “had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes,” something she understood from the get-go.

“The great thing about myself and Emma is that now we've completed like four films together. There's a shorthand. As soon as I started saying something like I just said, she said, ‘Yes, of course, I understand, it's Bella. We'll do what we need to do.'”

Poor Things is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel. It stars Emma Stone as a woman who's resurrected by a scientist following her suicide. She then begins re-learning the world surrounding her. Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Kathryn Hunter, and Ramy Youssef also star in the film.

Poor Things will be released on December 8.