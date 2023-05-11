Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film Poor Things released its first official teaser trailer on Monday, May 11. The film stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Margaret Qualley. Poor Things comes to theaters Sept. 8, and this trippy teaser has received mixed reactions—who knows what to think?

The images are strange to say the least in this trailer, and they use a fish-eye lens to amplify that feeling. The characters have interesting dress and the score leaves you wondering what’s happening. If there’s one reactions that’s definite among all viewers, it’s that this teaser is surreal.

Many people are excited for more of the film, citing that there aren’t many films like this one anymore. It isn’t surprising that Lanthimos delivered this piece, as his other film, The Lobster, had the same other-worldly effect. This film, according to Variety, claims the film is a “Frankenstein-like dark comedy.”

The film will follow Bella Baxter, portrayed by Emma Stone, as she’s brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). With a spirit for travel, Bella runs off with a seedy lawyer called Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) to see more of the world. Poor Things was adapted from a screenplay by Tony McNamara based on a 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray.

Twitter was all over the teaser as soon as it dropped. One person agreed that this film will be amazing, responding with a meme to take their money.

Although some people don’t agree, perhaps it’s not to their taste.