All The Light We Cannot See, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, has finally released a trailer, and star Mark Ruffalo has chimed in.

The series follows two teenagers during World War II including Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti) — a blind French teenager and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann). Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the father of Marie-Laure, and the film also features Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc, a World War I veteran and the great-uncle of Marie-Laure.

The new trailer begins with Marie-Laure reaching out of her house’s top window, feeling the breeze as a grim and flame-filled backdrop surrounds her. The trailer itself features no dialogue, though an orchestral piece from James Newton Howard swoons in the background. You see bits of the Nazi takeover but are also offered some glimpses of hope throughout. The series looks like it has an epic scale and should be Shawn Levy’s most intimate project in years.

Mark Ruffalo was recently seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It’s nice to see that he’s been balancing non-franchise projects despite still being an active part of the MCU. He took to Twitter to promote the new trailer and also raise awareness of the audio-described version of the trailer, “Please enjoy a taste of the beautiful novel, All The Light We Cannot See, made into moving pictures—premiering November 2. Second time working with my incredible friend @shawnlevydirect. Visit https://youtu.be/z3OUK1Zhr5c for an audio described version of this teaser.”

In a second tweet, Ruffalo added, “Check out the wonderful newcomer talent, @AriaMiaLoberti and Louis Hofmann.”

Please enjoy a taste of the beautiful novel, All The Light We Cannot See, made into moving pictures—premiering November 2. Second time working with my incredible friend @shawnlevydirect. Visit https://t.co/irxvIzFWGa for an audio described version of this teaser. pic.twitter.com/daGQvOU0O1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 18, 2023

This is not the first collaboration between Levy, Ruffalo, and Netflix. Last year, the Levy-directed film, The Adam Project, starred Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds. Prior to that, Levy has had a wide range of projects under his belt from the live-action Pink Panther film to the Night at the Museum franchise to his other collaboration with Reynolds, Free Guy (he’s also directing Deadpool 3). He also directed a number of episodes of Stranger Things Season 4.

All the Light We Cannot See will be released on November 2 on Netflix.