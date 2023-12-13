There have been rumors of Texas A&M landing Will Howard, but it looks like USC football is firmly in the mix.

The USC football team will need a new quarterback under center next season as Caleb Williams' time with the Trojans is over. USC does have Malachi Nelson on the roster, but he will be a sophomore next year with no real playing experience. He could be the guy if USC doesn't land someone in the portal, but it looks like the Trojans are going to try to bring someone in to fill the opening.

One player that has emerged as a target for USC football is Kansas State football transfer QB Will Howard. Howard has had some good seasons with the Wildcats, and the Trojans are the favorite to land his commitment, according to BetOnline. This is a bit of a surprise as there have been rumors of Texas A&M football emerging as the top landing spot for Howard, but these odds say otherwise. USC leads the way at +150, and the Aggies are right behind them with +200 odds.

Will Howard put up good numbers this season for Kansas State. He finished the season 219-357 for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 61.3% of his passes this season.

If you're a QB in the portal, going to USC and getting coached by Lincoln Riley has to be enticing. He has coached Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams. Three out of four of those guys have won a Heisman, and the one that hasn't was a runner-up and is now a very successful NFL QB. Riley has a good track record with quarterbacks.

Howard could be the one to come to USC from the transfer portal, but if he doesn't the Trojans will likely land someone else. QBs want to be coached by Riley.