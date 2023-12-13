The NC State football program has landed Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall in the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

The big dominoes of the college football transfer portal have begun to fall. Dillon Gabriel headed for Oregon, Tyler Van Dyke went to Wisconsin, and Riley Leonard surprised nobody with his Notre Dame decision. Now, former Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall has decided to head to the NC State football program, per Pete Nakos of On3.

‘Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall is expected to commit to NC State, a source tells On3.'

McCall is a grad transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining and also visited UCF over the weekend before deciding to play for the Wolfpack. He had visited Raleigh, and with the Wolfpack seeing MJ Morris hit the portal, it wasn't a surprise that they would be in the market for another signal-caller.

McCall put up eye-popping numbers at Coastal Carolin, totaling 10,005 passing yards, 106 total TDs, and 14 interceptions during his five-year career so far. In 2022, he threw for 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions. But, he battled injuries in 2023 and played just seven games.

McCall also confirmed his decision with a post on X that quoted a Bible verse and read #1Pack1Goal.

The NC State football program finished 9-3 this year and is ranked in the top 25 as they prepare to play Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28 in Orlando. The three losses came against Notre Dame, Louisville, and Duke, and they won the final five games of the season.

The Wolfpack had some quarterback issues this season alternating between Morris and Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia transfer, and now McCall will immediately step in and be a significant upgrade under center.