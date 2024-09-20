ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Portland State-Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Portland State-Boise State.

The Boise State Broncos have to be kicking themselves. They largely outplayed the Oregon Ducks a few weeks ago. Oregon is one of two teams favored to make the Big Ten Championship Game and reach the College Football Playoff from the Big Ten this year, Ohio State being the other. Boise State went into Eugene, on the road, and took the fight to the Ducks. Boise State's offense executed better than Oregon's offense did. Yet, BSU did not walk off the field with a victory. Why? The answer was and is pretty simple: Kick coverage was a disaster for the Broncos. Oregon uncorked two very long kick returns for touchdowns, scoring 14 points on special teams alone. If the two offenses were compared, BSU's offense outscored Oregon's, 34-23. However, those 14 special teams points enabled the Ducks to escape with a 37-34 win. Boise State squandered a golden chance to become the favorite to make the playoff from the Group of Five conferences.

Now, Boise State has to dust itself off and try to regroup from that painful defeat. The Broncos shouldn't be severely tested by Portland State, but the point of this game is to develop very good and sound habits which can last and endure. Boise State has to be more fundamentally sound so that future games against good teams aren't undone by breakdowns in any facet of play, be it special teams or anything else. Boise State knows it has a chance to be really good this season, but that's why teams play games. No one knows how good they are until they take the field. We have seen glimpses of what Boise State can potentially become, but the Broncos have to put all the pieces together before they earn that extra measure of trust from the competition.

Here are the Portland State-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Portland State: +41.5 (-110)

Boise State: -41.5 (-110)

Over: 69.5 (-110)

Under: 69.5 (-110)

How to Watch Portland State vs Boise State

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Portland State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Boise State Broncos allowed those two kick returns to Oregon, but a week earlier, they allowed 45 points to Georgia Southern. BSU won that game, but it was ugly. With Boise State giving 41.5 points, it would seem that Portland State can score at least 20 points, which would force Boise State to have to score at least 63 points — maybe more — to cover the spread. That is a lot to ask, even though Boise State might be capable of doing that. You wouldn't want to enter a football game betting on a team to score more than 63 points, would you?

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State scored 56 against Georgia Southern. It can score 70 points against Portland State if it needs to … and this time, it won't allow kick returns for touchdowns. There are some simple things Boise State can do to win this game by 50 or more points.

Final Portland State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

We hate the very large spread, knowing Boise State's defense is bound to give up at least 10, maybe 14, points in this game. Boise State will have to score at least 60 to cover, and we're not sure about that. The over 69.5 is worth considering, but our official recommendation is to pass on this game.

