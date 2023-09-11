Cristiano Ronaldo‘s return to the Portuguese national team was briefly interrupted as he received a suspension, ruling him out of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg, reported by GOAL. The suspension stemmed from a yellow card he received during Portugal's 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Friday. In a moment of recklessness, Ronaldo caught former Manchester United teammate and Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the face with a rash lunge, earning himself the booking.

Despite the suspension, 38-year-old Ronaldo has earned praise from his fellow Portuguese forward, Goncalo Ramos, who acknowledged Ronaldo's unwavering support for the team. Ramos told reporters, “Cris [Ronaldo] always gives great support, he has been with the team until today [Sunday] supporting us and helping in whatever way he can, but at this moment he has already returned to his club.”

Ronaldo has swiftly returned to Saudi Arabia to resume his club duties with Al Nassr, where he continues to make a significant impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Portugal, meanwhile, remains on track for Euro 2024 qualification, having won all five of their group stage matches so far. They currently hold a commanding five-point lead over second-placed Slovakia and third-placed Luxembourg, with only five matches left to play in the qualifying campaign.

As Portugal prepares to face Luxembourg in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, the prolific forward is gearing up to return to action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He is set to make his club appearance on Saturday against Al-Raed, where fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the pitch, with the hope of witnessing more of his goal-scoring magic.