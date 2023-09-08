Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wants to make more history in his international colors. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his 850th career goal during Al Nassr's 5-1 win over Al Hazm last weekend. The big question is whether the Portuguese icon can reach the unbelievable 1000-goal mark.

Ronaldo was not part of the FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee list for 2023, which was the first time in almost two decades. However, he is not letting that get to him as he prepares for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Speaking to the media before the international fixtures, the Portugal captain said, “I want more. As long as I play, I want to set the bar very high, and I have to think big,”

“I really want to win these two matches. If we win, we will practically qualify. I want to continue because I feel good and useful, but anything can happen,”

Many suspected that Ronaldo's Portugal career could be over after the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Portuguese captain was seen in tears as his international side crashed out of the tournament to Morocco in the quarter-finals. The big storyline was the fact that Ronaldo wasn't even a starter for his team anymore, as Portugal won 6-1 in the Round of 16 against Switzerland without his presence.

He came on in the second half against Morocco but couldn't find an equalizer against a stubborn Morocco. However, he has rediscovered his form in Saudi Arabia and appears to be in high spirits. He has scored six goals in his last three appearances for Al Nassr and wants to make more history in the twilight of his career.