Austin Richard Post, better known as Post Malone, announced the release date and name for his upcoming album in a TikTok. The new album will release later this summer on July 28. The album is called Austin, named after himself: “Like my name, that is my name.”

Post Malone opened the TikTok saying how much he loves and appreciates his fans. He seems really grateful throughout the video. At the time of filming, Post was on his European tour, the Twelve Carat Tour. Kicking off April 22 at the Norwegian capital Oslo’s Telenor Arena, the tour has 13-dates spanning the European continent. The tour includes special guest Rae Sremmurd.

In the video, Post also revealed that the song Chemical is out now, and it will be a part of the new album releasing later this summer. More excitingly, Post said that another song from the album, Mourning, releases this Friday, May 19. He also discussed a music video that he filmed in Scotland. Although he didn’t share much about it, he said, “There’s a big a** ice cube in it, which I thought was pretty bad a**.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Posty explained what it was like to create the new album that he’s excited to share with the world. He said it was “some of the funnest music” but it was also “challenging and rewarding music, for me at least.” According to the video, he was trying to really push himself and “really do some cool stuff.” As part of a challenge to himself, he played the guitar on every track of the upcoming album.

Austin releases July 28.