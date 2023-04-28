In May of 2022, Post Malone became the father of a baby girl. Since then, especially recently, people started to notice that he’s lost a bit of weight. Post Malone went on his Instagram to confirm that he lost this weight in a healthy way and for a good reason.

Post Malone opened the caption with “Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night. I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage.”

He continued, “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Many comments about his weight loss surrounded the idea that they were “worried he was doing drugs” and that doing drugs was “taking a toll on him,” per TMZ. It seems as though Malone just wanted to set a good example for his daughter. This wasn’t even the first time he addressed the weight loss. Back in January, Malone shared that his weight loss was the result of a healthy lifestyle change.

Perhaps we should take a leaf from John Mulaney and his Baby J joke on the assumption that he did drugs with Pete Davidson. Mulaney said that people wrongly assumed they did drugs together because “he has tattoos and I am plain.” This seems to be the case for Malone who is notoriously covered in them.