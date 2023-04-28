In May of 2022, Post Malone became the father of a baby girl. Since then, especially recently, people started to notice that he’s lost a bit of weight. Post Malone went on his Instagram to confirm that he lost this weight in a healthy way and for a good reason.

Post Malone opened the caption with “Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night. I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage.”

He continued, “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

Many comments about his weight loss surrounded the idea that they were “worried he was doing drugs” and that doing drugs was “taking a toll on him,” per TMZ. It seems as though Malone just wanted to set a good example for his daughter. This wasn’t even the first time he addressed the weight loss. Back in January, Malone shared that his weight loss was the result of a healthy lifestyle change.

Perhaps we should take a leaf from John Mulaney and his Baby J joke on the assumption that he did drugs with Pete Davidson. Mulaney said that people wrongly assumed they did drugs together because “he has tattoos and I am plain.” This seems to be the case for Malone who is notoriously covered in them.