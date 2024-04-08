Unlike previous years, the 2024 NBA Draft doesn't seem to have that one signature name at the top of the draft board. While some would say this makes for a more interesting draft format with no clear-cut answer as to who will be the first overall pick, many around the NBA are calling this summer's upcoming draft class the worst in recent memory. However, that could all change if G League Ignite prospect Dink Pate is able to enter this year's draft.
Pate, who recently turned 18 years old in March, became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history after joining the Ignite last year. In light of the news regarding the G League Ignite shutting down, Pate is seeking a waiver to enter the 2024 NBA Draft due to the fact that he signed a two-year deal with the Ignite, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic.
Very few prospects have ever entered the draft at 17 or 18 years old. In Pate's case, his circumstances are slightly different than those of everyone else, given that he was expected to be an entrant in the 2025 NBA Draft. Now, instead of having to play another professional year elsewhere, the young guard is looking to begin his NBA journey earlier than expected.
Date Pink's NBA Draft scouting report
What makes Pate such a unique draft prospect is his motor and intelligence for such a young prospect. Just turning 18 in March, Pate has an extremely high basketball IQ, and he uses it exceptionally well in one-on-one situations. He is not afraid to pull up in the mid-range, and Pate uses his left hand exceptionally well.
One of Pate's best traits is that he doesn't back down from anyone on either side of the court. Pate will challenge his opponents on offense by taking them deep into the paint, and then he will stand his ground on defense. The young guard is also a threat to come out of nowhere as a help-side defender and reject shots.
As far as being a shooter, Pate looks very comfortable playing from the three-point line. In fact, his jump shot is very smooth, with an easy-looking release that won't need any major changes.
Essentially, NBA teams will view Pate as an all-around player who can do a little bit of everything on the court. The best part about him is that the G League Ignite guard is not even close to his final form. At 18 years old, Pate could still hit a growth spurt and possibly evolve into a longer, stronger player who can ultimately be a positionless type of talent on the court.
A lengthy combo guard who can play with or without the ball in his hands, Pate will certainly find himself near the top of many teams' draft boards should the NBA deem him eligible for the 2024 draft.