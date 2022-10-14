Potionomics Review – Will your strongest potions suffice?

Potionomics is easily one of the best potion-making games I have ever played in recent times. This is due to its easy-to-learn, but hard-to-master potion brewing and haggling mechanics, as well as its loveable cast of characters. Keep going for my review of Potionomics, as we take a look at its gameplay and story.

If you are interested in learning more about Potionomics, I’ve actually made a first impressions article based on the demo from the recently concluded Steam Next Fest. That article has most of the basics of Potionomics down and should give you an idea of the game’s basics. This review will be a more in-depth look at the game, based on its full release. If, after reading that article and this one, you find yourself interested in the game, then you can head on over to its Steam page to wishlist or buy the game once it comes out.

It is important to note that our review for Potionomics is a work in progress. As of writing this article, I have 6 hours clocked into the game and have just beaten the first week. I will continue playing this game and will append more to this once I have played more. With that out of the way, let’s dive into the review of Potionomics’ gameplay, story, and more. I will warn you, however, that there are minor spoilers in this review.

Potionomics Review

Potionomics Background

The full version Potionomics starts off just like the demo does. You play as Sylvia, a fresh graduate who just inherited a potion store from your Uncle. Your uncle was one of the first inhabitants of the island of Rafta. Instead of inheriting a bright and shiny store, however, you inherit a run-down, derelict store. Soon after, you meet Helene, a witch in charge of settling your uncle’s debts. As it turns out, your uncle borrowed a lot of money to build the potion store. As his heir, it falls on you to pay it. Helene requires you to pay one million gold, or spend the foreseeable future chained to a desk and working for her. Of course, you decide to pay it off yourself by running the store, and Helene accepts.

Potionomics Gameplay

This is where the main gameplay loop of Potionomics comes in. Every week (which in this game is ten days), Sylvia is required to enter a competition that pits her potions against those of others. The prize money she receives from those competitions is then used to pay for her debt. This cycle repeats until the whole debt is paid. Although this sounds simple enough, it’s anything but. In my first run-through of the game, I managed to reach the end of the week, and even make potions I was proud of. However, I failed to beat my rival and received a game over. This happened around 4 times before I decided to take a break and review what I had learned.

For starters, I had access to way more ingredients now. In just my first week in the full game, I found 30 out of the 200 or so ingredients in the game (if memory serves me right). This sheer amount of ingredients easily overwhelmed me. Not just that, but the number of places that gave ingredients also increased. Compared to the one source of ingredients in the demo, there are three in the full game: Quinn, who sold them to you directly, Mint, who you could hire to go on adventures and find ingredients, and Baptiste, who had investments that returned ingredients.

This sudden increase in ingredients and sources was so confusing when I first played through the game, as I had no idea what the best method of getting ingredients was. Not only that, the ingredients now had positive and negative traits that could affect potion prices. This influx of new information and features was so overwhelming and yet, I found it all enjoyable.

Potionomics’ gameplay is a learning experience. There’s a reason why the game has 20 save slots, and that is because you will most likely fail a few times. Not just in the first week, but in every week after. You will most likely not get through the first week on your first try, and that’s okay. It wasn’t until I started from the beginning, and applied all that I learned from my first failed playthrough that I managed to beat my first week in the game. Was it difficult? Of course, it was. Was it enjoyable? Most definitely.

The gameplay of Potionomics, as I mentioned, is easy to learn. Potion crafting is just a matter of balancing various ingredients until you get the ratio of magimins that you are aiming for (magimins are basically the potion components present in each ingredient). The haggling itself is a very simplified trading card game, where your opponent only makes one move a turn, and haggling sessions only really last around 3 to 5 turns. Managing your day-to-day life is also easy. The actions that consume time are properly marked, and it’s very easy to schedule tasks. All of the other features like Mint and Baptiste’s services are also easy to understand, as it clearly shows you the results.

However, as I also said, it is hard to master. I had to fail my first week a few times before I realized what I could be doing better. I learned what I should be doing with my time, and how I could better utilize and optimize my day. Other than that, I also learned what ingredients I should be looking for, and what kind of potions I should be making. I basically played through the whole first part of the game twice in a row. And yet, I still had an enjoyable time. While this is mostly because of my interest in Potionomics’ gameplay, it is also because of the game’s story.

Potionomics Story

See, Potionomics introduces you to so many characters. All of these characters stand out to me and have such distinct personalities that make them easy to remember. You see this not just in how they talk, but also in how they act. Potionomics does not have voice acting, and that is a turn-off for some people. Voice acting is one of the easiest ways to convey a character’s emotions in video games, and yet Potionomics is able to do just that even without voice acting. Whenever you interact with characters in the game, you will notice just how exaggerated they are. Their actions, their facial reactions, and even how they stand. All of these combined does a great job of conveying how the character feels at that moment.

Take Sylvia, for example. Whenever you receive stress in the haggling sessions, you can see her looking away from the customer and biting her nails. Sometimes, you even see her clutching her chest as if she was hurt. This happens with all of the characters. This exaggeration of movement reminds me a lot of theater acting, where the actors must make large movements to better convey what was happening. Potionomics manages to do that, and in doing so tells a story not just through the text, but also in the characters themselves.

Other than the characters, the story of Potionomics itself is very interesting. I found myself wanting to find out just what happened to my uncle. I was hooked on each of the character’s stories as I got to know them better. There were so many things that I wanted to learn about this world, that despite the game’s innate difficulty, I just found myself playing more. I won’t spoil the full story, of course, as it’s something that you should experience for yourself.

Potionomics Review Summary

In summary. Potionomics helped me fulfill my dream of becoming a potion maker and seller in a fantasy world. Although the game’s learning curve is pretty steep, it is by all means an enjoyable journey. Potionomic’s gameplay and story synergize so well, and you can feel the amount of love and care the developers put into making the game. Of course, this is just after my first week in the game. I will continue playing the game for a little while longer and when I am satisfied and have more to add, I will come back to this review and finish it. Until then, you will find me in Rafta, making the strongest potions for the most daring of travelers.

Score: To be determined/10

Editor’s Note: ClutchPoints received a PC review copy of Potionomics to allow us to cover the game. This copy did not, in any way, affect this Potionomi Review’s verdict.