ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan State looks to move to 3-0 on the year as they face Prairie View. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Prairie View-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Prairie View enters the game sitting at 1-1 on the year. They opened the season against Texas Southern in SWAC play. They did take the lead in the game on a field goal but would give up the next 13 points. Prairie View added a field goal as time expired in the first half, and would make it 13-9 in the third quarter. Still, Texas Southern would pull away and win the game 27-9. Last week they would play Northwestern State. It was a back-and-forth game to start, with Northwestern State leading 14-10 after the first quarter. Still, Prairie View would lead 20-14 at the half. Northwestern State would take the lead in the third quarter, but Prairie View would continue to fight, winning the game 37-31.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is 2-0 on the year. It has been close wins in both of them. They opened up with a game against FAU, with the only scoring in the first quarter being a safety giving Michigan State the 2-0 lead. They would lead 16-3 at the half, but be unable to score in the second half, holding on to win 16-10. Last week, they would face Maryland. Michigan State had the lead 17-14 at the half. Maryland would take 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State would tie it up. Then, as time expired, Jonathan Kim hit a 37-yard field goal to take the win.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Prairie View-Michigan State Odds

Prairie View: +40.5 (-110)

Michigan State: -40.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Prairie View vs. Michigan State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Prairie View Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cameron Peters has led the way at quarterback for Prairie View. He has completed 28 of 53 passes this year for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he has thrown two interceptions and been sacked four times. He has also run the ball 11 times for 31 yards. Further, Lucas Coley has seen time at quarterback this year. He is just 8-20 for 108 yards. He has no touchdowns or interceptions but has four sacks.

In the receiving game, Shemar Savage has led the way. He has brought in 12 receptions this year for 238 yards and one score. Tre'Jon Spiller is second on the team in receptions, coming in with six of them for 55 yards. Meanwhile, Albert Thomas has the other touchdown. He has one reception for a 42-yard touchdown. The running game is led by Connor Wisham. He has not had the best year though. He has 26 carries on the year for 98 yards and a score. Further, Lamagea McDowell has 17 carries for 68 yards on the year with one touchdown.

On defense, Syden Jones has led the way. He has ten tackles this year to be tied for the team lead. Further, he has defended a pass and has an interception this year. Warran Shankle has the other interception this year, for the only two turnovers created by Prairie View. Meanwhile, Prairie View is not getting pressure on the quarterback. They have just two sacks this year.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Aidan Chiles has led the way for Michigan State. He has completed 34 of 63 passes for 477 yards on the year. He has three touchdowns but has also thrown five interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked three times. Chiles has also run the ball well at times this year. He has 14 rushes for 39 yards plus a touchdown.

Chiles' main receiver has been Nick Marsh. He has nine receptions this year for 205 yards and a score. Further, he has a 77-yard reception this year. Jaron Glover has also been solid on the year. He has six receptions for 84 yards with a score. Rounding out the top receivers is Montorie Foster Jr. He has nine receptions for 76 yards and a score. In the running game, it is the combination of Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter that has led the way. Lynch-Adams has run 19 times this year for 147 yards and a score this year. Meanwhile, Nate Carter has run 30 times, but for just 107 yards on the year.

On defense, Khris Bogle has been great. He has 2.5 sacks this year with nine total tackles. Further, Michigan State has eight total sacks this year. One of those comes from Jordan Turner, who also leads the team in tackles this year. Michigan State also has three interceptions on the year. Charles Brantley, Nikai Martinez, and Angelo Grose all have interceptions on the year.

Final Prairie View-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

The Michigan State defense has been solid this year. They struggled some early against Maryland, but Maryland is a much better offense than Prairie View. Prairie View is going to struggle heavily to score in this one. Michigan State has struggled on offense but will put up points in this one. Still, they will not score enough to hit this over alone, and Prairie View may not score. Take the under here.

Final Prairie View-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Under 50.5 (-110)