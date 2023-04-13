Jamie Foxx had a scary incident a couple of days ago that hospitalized him, but luckily, he appears to be on the up and up after a new update was provided last night.

TMZ exclusively updated their story last night with a tidbit from a source close to the situation that said, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.” It is, indeed, great news that Foxx is able to communicate.

On Tuesday, Foxx suffered what was described as a “medical complication” by his family, though his daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted an update on Wednesday saying that due to “quick action” and “great care,” he was on his way to recovery. The news of his hospitalization comes when Foxx was in Atlanta shooting a film called Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

Jamie Foxx, 55, is one of the most legendary actors working. He won an Academy Award for his performance as Ray Charles in the biopic, Ray, and has since done a variety of roles with the likes of the needle-dropping Edgar Wright in Baby Driver, to playing Walter McMillian in the legal drama Just Mercy, to a drip in the superhero genre with roles in Project Power and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (and No Way Home). He has a variety of projects on the horizon including God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier, and Groove Tails.

Who knows when Foxx will be able to return to his craft, but more importantly, we wish him a speedy recovery in the meantime.