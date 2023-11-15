Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz shut down the idea of trading goalie Juuse Saros, saying he is part of the long-term view.

There has been some speculation that Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros could get traded this season, but general manager Barry Trotz recently shut down that notion, saying that the goalie is going to be a part of the re-tool and will be around when the team is ready to contend again.

“I met with his agent, I'd like to re-sign him, I told them that's our intention,” Barry Trotz said, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. “We're obviously in a little bit of a re-tool type of situation and when we get reset here, I'd like him to be part of the backbone. I understand that there's (trade) rumors out there. There'll be rumors from the top teams, but that's not our intention with Saros.”

Juuse Saros is in the third year of a four-year, $20 million contract with the Predators, so it seems as if Barry Trotz will try to extend him after this season. Trotz went on to say that Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg are the players the team is trying to build around along with Saros.

“I think Saros and Roman Josi and Filip Forsbeerg, those three are where you start, and we're trying to add some good people,” Trotz said, via LeBrun.

The Predators are currently 5-10, but as Trotz said, the team is in a transitional phase. They are trying to build around some of the good players they have in house already to help them return to contention. It will be interesting to see how Trotz takes the team forward.