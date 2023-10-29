Tributes to Matthew Perry have been appearing online from the like of co-stars, longtime friends, and now NHL teams as the Nashville Predators small tribute to the actor has found its way onto social media.

The Predators were taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Nashville on Saturday evening when news of Perry's tragic passing began to break online. In a seemingly spontaneous tribute to the actor, the Predators' organist began playing the Friends theme during a momentary pause in the game. The moment quickly found its way to social media courtesy of Bleacher Report's Open Ice X account.

The ogranist at Bridgestone Arena played the Friends theme song in honor of Matthew Perry 💔 pic.twitter.com/nX5j1n59A5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2023

The tribute was befitting Perry who was a diehard sports fan, being an especially outspoken hockey fan for most of his life. He was a big fan of the Los Angeles Kings, in particular, and became a longtime season-ticket owner after finding his own success on the film and TV screen. He even hosted the Kings' after-season party to celebrate the team's Stanley Cup-winning run in 2012.

Outside of hockey, Perry was also an avid tennis player and fan stemming from his youth. He spoke previously about playing tennis in high school and became a ranked junior-player during this time. His pursuit of acting meant he would ultimately give up playing tennis at a competitive-level, but he never truly lost the bug for it and could be seen playing casually at courts across Los Angeles.

The Predators' tribute was just one of many to be shared on social media in the hours following Perry's death in his Los Angeles home. Several notable names including Morgan Fairchild, Justin Trudeau, and Valentina Bertinelli are just three of the many friends, co-stars, and fellow celebrities sharing their love for Perry and everything he did in his career. Another common point of praise was for how Perry overcame his addictions and openly shared his stories in hopes it could help others struggling with similar problems.

Matthew Perry was 54 and is survived by his parents and his five siblings.