The Nashville Predators have made a couple of splashes in 2023 NHL free agency. Defenseman Luke Schenn and Center Ryan O'Reilly have agreed to contracts with Nashville, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Both of the Predators' free-agent pickups played for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022-2023 NHL season.

Luke Schenn's free-agent contract with Nashville is worth $8.25 million over three years, Friedman reports. O'Reilly is getting a four-year, $4.5 million contract to leave the Maple Leafs in favor of the Predators.

Schenn brings plenty of experience and championship know-how to the Predators. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Schenn was part of the Tampa Bay Lightning teams that won the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships. The Vancouver Canucks traded the veteran to the Maple Leafs last season. Schenn helped Toronto win its first playoff series in 19 years.

Schenn made fewer than $1 million per year in each of the last five seasons.

O'Reilly also joined the Maple Leafs ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, going to Toronto from the St. Louis Blues. After totaling 19 points in 40 games with the Blues, O'Reilly had four goals and seven assists in 13 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs.

O'Reilly ranked fifth on Toronto with nine points in 11 playoff games.

The Predators missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 92 points. It marked the first postseason since 2014 that didn't include Nashville. The Predators failed to advance beyond the first round in every year from 2018-2022.

Nashville hasn't come close to replicating its 2017 run, which saw the team come two victories shy of winning the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.