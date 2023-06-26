Barry Trotz has a lot of work to do as the Nashville Predators new general manager, and he's already started to make some moves in an effort to help his squad out. While Trotz is obviously going to have to pull the trigger on some deals during his first offseason in charge, it doesn't sound like he has any interest in trading star goaltender Juuse Saros.

Saros once again proved himself to be one of the most consistent goalies in the league, posting a 33-23-7 record in his league-high 64 games played for Nashville. Saros' save percentage of 91.9 percent and 2.69 goals allowed average were sparkling once again, leading teams to check across the league to check in to see if he's available. Unfortunately, it sounds like Barry Trotz has no interest in moving on from his top goalie.

“No. I’ve talked to Saros. Listen, I’ve got to listen on everything. What I have to do is improve our hockey team. So I have to listen to everything. My goal is to keep your game-changers, your Saroses and your Josis and your Forsbergs. You know, those are game-changers. Every team wants to keep three, four guys and you want to build around them. We’ve got lots of good young kids coming. I just got to make sure I leave (roster) holes available to them.” – Barry Trotz, The Athletic

It's clear that Saros is extremely important to the Predators, and Trotz has no intention of trying to recoup a massive haul for one of the best goalies in the game. There are a handful of teams looking for a new goaltender this offseason, and for those who were looking at Saros, it seems like Trotz is telling them to head in another direction with his comments here.