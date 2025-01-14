ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It might be hard to believe that one player can drastically change the odds in the Nashville Predators' favor, but that'll be the case when the Vegas Golden Knights visit them on Tuesday night. Jack Eichel is day-to-day for the Golden Knights with an illness, which is the only way to explain why the No. 1 team in the Western Conference is even money against the Predators. The Predators have also been performing well against the Golden Knights recently, winning three of their four matchups. However, they haven't played since the Predators started struggling so mightily this season. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Predators prediction and pick.

Here are the Golden Knights-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Predators Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-270)

Moneyline: -110

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-135)

Under: 5.5 (+115)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, SCRIPPS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights had a brief hiccup when they lost back-to-back games to the New York Rangers and New York Islanders and scored just one goal combined. However, that doesn't take away from their stretch before those games, where they won nine of ten games and nearly every game by two or more goals. The slump was short-lived, as they shook off the two New York losses and defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1. It makes the odds in this game even more surprising, as there was just a two-game stretch where the Golden Knights looked like an average team. Their victory over the Wild should've put them back in the juggernaut category.

The Predators haven't been able to string together any wins and are in the middle of another two-game losing streak. They lost three consecutive road games against the Central Division at the end of 2024 but looked to be turning the page after back-to-back wins in Western Canada. However, the two-game losing streak added to their inconsistencies.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights own most of the matchups in this game except the recent history. Nashville won the last two games against Vegas, but both came during last season. They were also hopeful that Juuse Saros was turning the page when he had a 27-save shutout against the Vancouver Canucks. The issue for the Predators is that he allowed seven goals over the past two games. Nashville needs a momentum-building win, but it could be as simple as they aren't a good team.

Final Golden Knights-Predators Prediction & Pick

All of the betting community might wager on the Golden Knights in this matchup at these odds. Most will trust Vegas to steal a win in this game regardless of Eichel's status for the game, but a bettor with a trained eye might be weary of the line. The oddsmakers are trying very hard to get us to take the bait and bet on the Golden Knights here, which tells us they are very high on the Predators' chances in this game.

However, the oddsmakers aren't always right, and we will take the bait they're laying out for us in this game. The Predators should be nowhere near even money to beat the Golden Knights in this game, and it also isn't a guarantee that Eichel will miss the game. If we sit at 8 PM ET with a -110 Golden Knights ticket and Eichel is in the lineup, we'll feel like we're in a perfect spot.

Final Golden Knights-Predators Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-110)