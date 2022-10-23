Mark Borowiecki gets encouraging update from Predators after scary injury

Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki had to be stretchered off the ice on Saturday after sustaining a scary head injury against the Philadelphia Flyers. After awkwardly colliding with the boards, Borowiecki stayed down on the ice and was eventually removed and taken to a hospital for further examination. On Sunday, the Predators announced that Borowiecki had been discharged and had avoided any major injuries.

Via the team’s official Twitter account:

“Mark Borowiecki was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center yesterday night and is resting at home today. The medical team has determined that Mark has no major injuries, but his return to practice and game play is subject to further rest, observation and testing.”

That’s an incredibly encouraging update on the veteran defenseman, especially given how scary the injury was at the time. Seeing anyone get stretchered off the ice is a terrifying sight, but fortunately, it seems that he’ll be back to full strength with just a bit of rest.

Borowiecki went down with the injury after losing his balance during a hit from Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Morgan Frost. He was down on the ice for several minutes before the stretcher took him away.

The 11-year NHL veteran is in his third season with the Predators. Last year, the 33-year-old Borowiecki recorded four points across 57 games and led the league in penalty minutes with 151. It was the second time in his career that he paced the NHL for most time spent in the sin bin, having also done so with the Ottawa Senators in 2016-17.

It’s unclear when exactly Borowiecki will be ready to return, but the Predators’ update on the veteran defenseman should have fans breathing a sigh of relief.