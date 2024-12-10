The Nashville Predators have been the National Hockey League's worst surprise in 2024-25, currently sitting 32nd in league standings and mired in a seven-game losing skid.

The Preds just can't buy a victory these days, but head coach Andrew Brunette believes his team is snakebitten despite not winning a game since November 23.

“I guess that’s been a little bit of the story most of the year,” Brunette said this week regarding the struggles, per NHL.com's Robby Stanley. “I think we’ve had really good offensive zone time, top five in the League. We deliver a lot of pucks, one of the top teams. They’re just not going in. We’re a little snakebitten right now. I feel there's certain nights that we left some things on the board. It could be a totally different story if things broke differently, but we are where we're at and all we can do is focus on tomorrow.”

Brunette said he isn't worried about his job security, although it's not outrageous to assume that the 51-year-old could be on the hot seat 28 games in. The Predators are currently 7-15-6, and have dropped below the Chicago Blackhawks for last place in both the Western Conference and in overall league standings.

After a spending spree this summer to bring Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei to town, it's been a nightmare in the Music City. And with Ryan O'Reilly now out long-term, it's hard to see this roster turning things around as currently constructed.

Nashville is dead last in the NHL in goals per game at 2.18, and they've been shut out five times. Stamkos and Marchessault are two snipers who were brought in to score goals, and they've combined for 12 so far. Filip Forsberg is leading the team with just nine tallies. Through two months, things just aren't working.

Predators headed for a rebuild in 2024-25?

General manager Barry Trotz recently said he's willing to accelerate the rebuild if the team doesn't turn things around, and there's been no signs of improvement since. But he told Stanley he's not going to shake up the roster or make panic moves for short-term help.

“I’m patient,” Trotz said. “I’m always looking at the trade market, but I’m not going to give up prime assets for rentals or anything. It has to be someone that will help us now and for years to come. I’m not changing the plan we’ve talked extensively with ownership about. They understand the plan, and hopefully we can thread the needle here, get back in the race and be playing meaningful games down the stretch.”

Right now, the Predators are battling just to stay out of last place, and it'll be interesting to see how much longer Trotz waits before making a move — if he does go that route.

“I think in our business, we're terminal, in my business anyways,” Brunette said when asked about his job security on Monday. “It's just like all of us in life. I don’ t think we’re overly concerned about it. When it happens, it happens. In saying that, it is what it is. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's game. I think something's bound to break, and hopefully it breaks tomorrow.”

The Predators will have a chance to get back in the win column against the also struggling Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night. Now a full 12 points back of a wildcard berth in the West, Nashville could badly use a victory on home ice.