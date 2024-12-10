ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Flames look to break a losing streak as they face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Predators prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 13-10-5 on the year, which is good for fifth place in the Pacific Division. Still, they have lost six of their last seven games overall. In their last game, they faced the Dallas Stars. The Flames struck first on a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau, but the Stars would tie it in the period. They would both score in the second as well, but the Stars would score four times in the third period to take the 6-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Predators have struggled, coming into the game at 7-15-6 on the year, and have not had a win in their last seven games. In their last game, they faced the Ottawa Senators. After a scoreless first period, Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first goal of the year to give the Senators the lead. The Senators would extend their lead in the period, going on to win the game 3-1.

Here are the Flames-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Predators Odds

Calgary Flames: +128

Moneyline: +1.5 (-210)

Nashville Predators: -154

Moneyline: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Flames vs Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by the combination of Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. Kadri leads the team in points this year while sitting second in goals. He comes into the game with nine goals and eight assists, while having two goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Huberdeau is second on the team in points this year while leading the team in goals on the year. He has nine goals and eight assists this year, with a goal and four assists on the power play. They are joined by Martin Pospisil. Pospisil comes in with two goals and eight assists on the year.

Meanwhile, a large portion of offensive production comes from the blue line for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar comes in with four goals and 12 assists on the year, sitting third on the team in points. He has two goals and six assists on the power play as well. Further, Rasmus Andersson has six goals and nine assists on the year, which is fourth on the team in points. He has two goals and an assist on the power play.

Dan Vladar is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 5-5-4 on the year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has made two starts in December and has been solid. In his last two starts, he has a 1.96 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage with a shutout. Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators. He is 6-12-5 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has struggled as of late though. Saros has lost five straight games, and been at or below .900 in save percentage in all five games.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, and Gustav Nyquist. Forsberg is second on the team in points this year and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with nine goals and eight assists on the year. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play, with three goals and five assists this year. He is joined by Steven Stamkos on the top line. Stamkos has seven goals and six assists this year while having six goals and four assists on the power play. Finally, Gustav Nyquist rounds out the line. He has six goals and four assists this year.

Still, the leading point scorer this year is Roman Josi, the blueliners. He comes in with seven goals and 16 assists, good for a team-leading 23 points. Further, he has a goal and nine assists on the power play. Also having a solid year is Jonathan Marchessault. He comes into the game with five goals and eight assists this year.

Final Flames-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Predators come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. Still, they have struggled to score. The Predators are scoring just 2.18 goals per game while sitting 20th in the NHL on the power play. They are 21st in goals against but have the best penalty kill in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Flames are scoring just 2.54 goals per game, but are much better on defense, sitting 12th in the NHL in goals against per game. With the better offensive output and better goaltender, they will get the win on the road in this one.

Final Flames-Predators Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (+128)