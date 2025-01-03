The Nashville Predators have been dealt the latest setback in what has been an abysmal season for them despite entering the campaign viewed by most as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

Forward Zachary L'Heureux has been suspended for the next three games thanks to his dirty slew-foot during the Predators' matchup against the Minnesota Wild; his actions resulted in an injury to Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, who could miss time.

L'Heureux already has an extensive suspension history playing in the minors. During his career, he's missed a total of 39 games over 11 suspensions in both the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

And now, his first NHL suspension means he'll have missed 42 games with 12 total suspensions.

He'll miss Nashville's next three games against the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Winnipeg Jets; he'll be eligible to return on Saturday, January 11 against the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena.

The Nashville Predators have suffered through an abysmal season despite being initially viewed as title contenders

The Predators spent considerable money during the summer to bolster their lineup, but so far, those moves have not paid off.

They secured former Tampa Bay Lightning captain and future Hall of Fame forward Steven Stamkos, who notched 40 goals in 2023-24, along with 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, fresh off a career-high 42-goal season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to these marquee signings, the Predators strengthened their defense by inking Brady Skjei to a seven-year contract and securing goaltender Juuse Saros with a long-term extension. It appeared as though the Predators had all the markings of a serious championship contender.

With a record of 11-20-7, the Predators occupy the second-to-last spot in the Western Conference; they're only ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks, who were blasted by the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.