Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP

With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.

7. NBA Executive of the Year: Landry Fields

Landry Fields was named Atlanta Hawks GM in June and then traded for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray soon after. Fields didn’t stop there, signing key depth pieces in Aaron Holiday and Frank Kaminsky. He also traded Kevin Huerter to help Atlanta gain more draft capital and to have a more fluid rotation.

For a first-time general manager, Fields has already exceeded expectations and done a great job improving his Hawks roster. All the while doing everything in his power to surround Trae Young with elite talent. The deciding factor in Fields winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award will be whether or not Young and Murray can form strong on-court chemistry throughout the year. If they can jell and fight their way into home-court advantage in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Fields will be the frontrunner for Exec of the Year.

6. NBA Coach of the Year: Erik Spoelstra

Entering his 15th season as the Miami Heat’s head coach, Erik Spoelstra has time and again proven himself as one of the NBA’s best and an MVP of the coaching ranks. His innovative approach to the game meshed with his championship pedigree have earned him the title of best coach in the league. In spite of all the success in Miami, Spoelstra has still never won the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award.

His ability to succeed with the personnel at hand and achieve more than expected is vastly overlooked. This is especially true when voting for the NBA’s highest coaching achievement comes into play. After leading Miami back to the Eastern Conference Finals and bringing them within one win of reaching the 2022 NBA Finals, Spoelstra is bound to repeat this success with the Heat in 2023 and run away with the NBA COTY Award.

5. NBA Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero

After being picked first overall by the Orlando Magic at the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero’s superstar ceiling knows no bounds. It took just two games in the Las Vegas Summer League to show why he’d have a leg up on the rest of the rookie class this year. He did this by adding to his stellar offensive game and showcasing his passing skills.

As Banchero continually adds to his diverse offensive skill set, he aims to be an elite playmaker for the Magic in the hopes of bringing them back to playoff relevance. They may still be a bit of a ways away from achieving that, but in the meantime Banchero will definitely put on some highlight-reel performances in his rookie campaign on his way to winning 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

4. NBA Most Improved Player: Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson put on a show in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and had a complete star turn for the Dallas Mavericks that earned him a massive payday in free agency. Now that his four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks is official, Brunson will be taking on a bigger role in the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

His elusiveness, well-rounded offensive game, and relentlessness as a pit-bull defender will make him a great addition for the Knicks. His ability to knock down clutch shots and facilitate are what has made him so lethal up to this point in his career. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise to see Brunson add a few more tricks up his sleeve and win the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.

3. NBA Sixth Man of the Year: Jordan Poole

Fresh off a championship run with NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors where he posted averages of 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, Jordan Poole is in prime position to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2023. All throughout last year’s playoffs, Poole served as the ultimate spark plug off the bench for Golden State while shooting 91.5% from the charity stripe and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

After agreeing to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors, Poole is now even more determined to take his game to new heights and come away as the Sixth Man of the Year in the upcoming season. As he continues to cement himself as the third Splash Brother, Poole will be looking to add some individual hardware to his resume.

2. NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is heading into the 2022-23 NBA season rejuvenated and with a chip on his shoulder after a disappointing campaign in 2021-22. When fully healthy, AD battles with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a nightly basis for the title of best power forward in the league. So much of that is based off his versatility on the defensive end, where he plays lights-out perimeter and interior defense.

His unmatched rim protection, rebounding, and ability to disrupt the passing lanes with his active hands are surely what will earn him the DPOY Award in 2023. Get ready for a bounce-back year like none other from AD, who’s set to be back in full form and playing at an All-Star level while reminding the entire basketball world of his greatness.

1. NBA MVP: Luka Doncic

Aiming to follow-up on his stellar performance at the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Luka Doncic owns the best odds to win the 2023 NBA MVP Award, per FanDuel. This past year, Doncic led the Mavericks to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2011, where he put his clutch playmaking, limitless scoring range, and sky-high basketball IQ on full display.

With Doncic’s continued growth as a leader and the Mavs’ go-to guy, it just further goes to show how great he already has become. His tireless work ethic and commitment to winning will surely be the driving force behind him winning the prestigious award. Therefore, he’ll become the next Euro star to win NBA MVP.