Rebecca Welch's historic journey as the first woman referee in a Premier League game - breaking barriers in football officiating.

Rebecca Welch is about to make history as the first-ever woman referee in a Premier League game, marking a significant milestone in football officiating. At just 39 years old, Welch's meteoric rise as a match official has been remarkable.

This weekend, football fans can witness this groundbreaking moment as Welch takes her place as the fourth official in the Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Continuous record-breaking achievements have marked her journey to this point.

Welch began her refereeing career in 2010 while simultaneously working in the NHS in an administrative role. However, in 2019, she decided to become a full-time referee. Her ascendancy to the Premier League has been swift, as she broke new ground by becoming the first woman to officiate a Championship game when she presided over Birmingham City vs. Preston North End in January.

Her list of “firsts” grew as she became the first woman to referee an EFL match when she officiated Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale in League Two in 2021. Welch's exceptional skills earned her a spot at the Women's World Cup, where she officiated three matches after being promoted to UEFA's elite category of female referees in 2020.

While her chances to progress in the tournament were hampered by England's journey to the final, Welch's rise in the officiating world is nothing short of spectacular. Only two years ago, she was refereeing in the National League, juggling her responsibilities with work in the women's game.

Rebecca Welch's inclusion as a Premier League official not only highlights her exceptional talent but also underscores the commitment of the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) to advancing diversity among match officials. This is a testament to the sport's evolving landscape, where opportunities are opening up for talented referees, regardless of their gender or background.

Her presence on the touchline is a testament to the ever-changing and inclusive nature of football officiating, a sign that the future of the sport is brighter and more diverse than ever before.