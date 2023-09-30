Liverpool failed to come away with a single point on Saturday in their crushing 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in North London. A draw looked to be a reality before Joel Matip committed a horrific mistake and put the ball in his own net in the dying second of injury time. But, despite playing with nine men for part of the second half, the Reds deserved a better result.

Luis Diaz scored an absolutely stunning goal on the counter in the first half that was deemed offside by VAR. The problem is, it wasn't and the officials never took a closer look. Jurgen Klopp went scorched earth on that decision following the match and shortly after, the PGMOL (Professional Match Game Officials Limited) admitted they made “A significant human error.”

Via ESPN:

“PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool.

“The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.”

Here's a look:

HOW IS THIS OFFSIDE FOR THE LUIS DIAZ GOAL pic.twitter.com/EijDu2pB8w — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 30, 2023

No part of Diaz's body is offside. It's actually ridiculous that VAR didn't look at the call again. I mean, they usually take a second look at every decision, even if a player has a single finger potentially offside. The lack of consistency with VAR in the Premier League is astonishing and it cost Liverpool a point at the very least.

With the defeat, Klopp's men are now down in fourth place, while Spurs and Arsenal are tied for second, just one point behind Manchester City.