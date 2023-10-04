Following an officiating error that saw Luis Diaz's goal disallowed in the recent Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool game, the Premier League is considering the possibility of a replay. The league's own rules allow for such a decision if it's determined that match officials breached the Laws of the game.

Audio evidence of the incident will soon be released by the referees' body PGMOL, with Liverpool given the opportunity to review the communication between the referee Simon Hooper, VAR Darren England, and assistant Dan Cook. While Liverpool hasn't explicitly demanded a replay, they have expressed the need for “escalation and resolution,” suggesting they may seek legal advice and explore options for a replay.

Legal experts point to Rule L18, which grants the Premier League board the authority to order a match replay based on a commission's recommendation under Rule W51. The Premier League board can also inquire into suspected rule breaches, including those by match officials, under Rule W1. Rule N4 ensures match officials are bound by the laws of the game, protocols, and FA rules.

While Liverpool could potentially lobby the Premier League board to convene a commission for a replay, the legal path could be challenging. Establishing a contractual nexus or a duty of care and negligence causing loss would be necessary for a general legal case. The full impact of the officiating mistake may only become clear at the end of the season. The Premier League remains under scrutiny as fans and experts eagerly await the outcome of this unprecedented situation.