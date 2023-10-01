Liverpool's visit to Tottenham Hotspur resulted in their first defeat of the new season. Still, it was marred by contentious refereeing decisions that sparked debates among supporters from rival Premier League clubs.

The first major controversy came in the 25th minute when Curtis Jones received a red card. Jones' right foot made contact with the ball before accidentally slipping over the top and colliding with Spurs' Yves Bissouma. Referee Simon Hooper initially issued a yellow card but then upgraded it to a straight red after reviewing a still image. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville criticized the decision, stating that “it was never a red card.”

Supporters of rival clubs, including Chelsea fans who saw Malo Gusto sent off for a similar incident last weekend, expressed disagreement with the call. A Manchester United supporter on social media lamented, “This is why no English referee gets invited to the World Cup.”

The controversy continued with Luis Diaz's disallowed goal. Sky Sports couldn't display the VAR officials' imagery used to determine the offside decision, causing confusion. Post-match, PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) issued an apology, admitting to a “significant human error,” meaning the goal should have stood, and Liverpool should have taken the lead.

In an unusual display of unity, fans from various rival clubs joined Liverpool supporters in condemning the officiating errors. A Manchester United fan emphasized that the issue affects all football fans and called for accountability and immediate changes to prevent such errors from spoiling the game.

Further frustration for Liverpool came when Diogo Jota was sent off, picking up two quick bookings, and Heung-Min Son's goal was also ruled offside. A Joel Matip own goal added to the disappointment, marking a challenging match in North London for the Reds.

While Tottenham celebrated their late winner, the spotlight remained on the controversial refereeing decisions that cast a shadow over the game and fueled discussions among football fans across the Premier League.