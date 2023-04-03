Bournemouth clashes with Brighton! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Bournemouth-Brighton prediction, pick, and how to watch!

Bournemouth recently won against Fulham on a 2-1 scoreline thanks to efforts by Marcus Tavernier and Dominic Solanke.

Brighton endured a tough match at the Falmer’s Stadium, but they ultimately shared spoils with Brentford thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty kick in the 90th minute.

Here are the Bournemouth-Brighton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Bournemouth-Brighton Odds

AFC Bournemouth: +500

Brighton & Hove Albion: -180

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Brighton

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Bournemouth Can Beat Brighton

AFC Bournemouth is one of the recently promoted teams in the Premier League, notching a 25-13-8 record last season. The home team might be going to the Championship sooner than they would have hoped, and with the unsteady form, there needs to be some stability. Fortunately for the Cherries, the point differential between them and the teams fighting against relegation is not too big, so there is still a good chance of surviving the season.

The home side escaped the relegation zone with a come-from-behind win over fellow newly promoted Fulham. That was their second successive home victory after their 1-0 win over Liverpool and has boosted their hopes of avoiding an immediate return to England’s second division. Home form will determine whether the Cherries can earn another season in the Premier League. The Boscombe has won five home league games this season but they need them as just a couple have been won on the road. Bournemouth is two points above the relegation zone.

Bournemouth has a vital April schedule, with matches against Leicester, Tottenham, West Ham, and Southampton on the calendar. Their defense is still a worry and only one clean sheet – surprisingly against Liverpool – has been kept in their last six home league fixtures. After a win against Fulham, Bournemouth’s head coach Gary O’Neil was very satisfied. He said the team believed in a win even at halftime when Fulham had a 1-0 lead. The manager also added that his team is determined to do whatever is needed to secure staying in the league.

Philip Billing leads the team with six goals and one assist. Marcus Tavernier and Dominic Solanke each have four goals and four assists. Kieffer Moore has four goals for the Cherries while Dano Ouattara has three assists. As a team, Bournemouth produces 8.5 total shots, 3.3 shots on target, 7.9 successful dribbles, and 3.7 corners per game. They have kept six clean sheets this season while tallying 16.4 tackles, 8.8 interceptions, and 26.0 clearances per match.

There are not many personnel worries, with just the lone fitness concern for the Bournemouth gaffer Gary O’Neil to be concerned about due to a largely intact group. David Brooks misses out, as well as Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas.

Why Brighton Can Beat Bournemouth

Despite selling plenty of role players in the past transfer windows, Brighton keeps surprising this season and looking toward playing in Europe next season which is something they could achieve. The Albion currently has 43 points thanks to its 12-7-7 record. They are eager to preserve a 5-4-3 record on their travels.

Brighton won the reverse fixture against Bournemouth 1-0 last February but needed a late goal to get that victory. They needed another last-gasp goal on Saturday to earn a 3-3 home draw with Brentford. Pontus Jansson, Ivan Toney, and Ethan Pinnock got the advantage for Brentford inside 49 minutes but efforts from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Alexis Mac Allister were enough to share the spoils. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted that his team would need to improve defensively to have any chance to qualify for the European competitions for the next season.

The Seagulls still have a chance to be playing in European competition next season despite that draw. Brighton has a big April schedule, with matches against Tottenham and Chelsea in the Prem as well as against Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals.

Brighton has been impressive on the road this season with five wins and 24 goals scored. They have drawn their last three away Premier League matches and all of those were against sides in the bottom half of the Premier League. The last seven Brighton away league games have all seen both teams get on the scoresheet.

Mac Allister leads the team with eight goals, followed by Mitoma and Solly March with seven. Pascal Gross has six goals and four assists for the Albion while Evan Ferguson has five goal involvements. Brighton will be without Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Enock Mwepu in the upcoming tie, while Tariq Lamptey and Ferguson are questionable.

Final Bournemouth-Brighton Prediction & Pick

Bournemouth’s home record is the sixth-worst in the league while Brighton’s away record is the fifth-best in the league. All of the data point to Brighton winning this match in a high-scoring fashion.

Final Bournemouth-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-180), Over 2.5 goals (-122)