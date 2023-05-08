Brighton and Everton meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Brighton-Everton prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Seagulls (16-7-9) have been making strides this year. Despite the departure of star striker Leandro Trossard and head coach Graham Potter, the Albion remains in contention and might possibly snatch a spot to any of the European tourneys. Brighton has snatched two wins on the bounce, flipping Wolverhampton six times and winning over Manchester United through Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty kick.

Everton’s run of 68 consecutive years in the top flight is in danger, as they are currently in the relegation zone after posting only 29 points in the possible 112 across 34 games. Sean Dyche’s management of the Toffees has been rough, as they are currently winless in the past seven games.

Here are the Brighton-Everton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Everton Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion: -270

Everton: +650

Draw: +420

Over 2.5 Goals: -174

Under 2.5 Goals: +142

How to Watch Brighton vs. Everton

TV: USA Network,

Stream: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Everton

The Seagulls continue to spread their wings as they fly on top of the Premier League table. They had seven goals in the past two games. The Wolves had no answer to Brighton as each of Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav, and Danny Welbeck tallied braces. Brighton also recorded 60% ball possession and 22 total shots in their game against the Red Devils, highlighted by Alex Mac Allister’s penalty kick at the 90+9th minute.

Brighton is still optimistic heading into its future fixtures. They already had seven goals in the past two match-ups against Everton. Moreover, the Premier League table shows that Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham are eight, seven, and two points ahead of the Seagulls, so they will surely need to get the possible wins to secure a slot for European contention next season.

Roberto de Zerbi, the Italian manager who took a fresh hold as Brighton’s boss after the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, is pulling all strings to get the Seagulls into prominence. De Zerbi made use of his stints in Foggia, Palermo, Benevento, Sassuolo, and Shakhtar Donetsk to put fresh faces to watch out for in the Premier League. In addition, Brighton has also won against Machester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leeds in the Premier League, as well as over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister leads the team with nine goals. Pascal Gross has eight goals, while Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma are in joint-third place with seven. Pervis Estupinan has also provided the squad with four assists in the Prem while Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson have nine and six goal involvements.

For the Prem, Brighton has scored 62 goals, 38 coming from assists. The 16.1 total shots made by the team per game have resulted in 1.9 goals per game, so expect that the Seagulls will be hunting for goals on their home turf. Brighton has the ninth-best home record in the Prem, earning 30 points in 16 games played in the American Express Community’s Stadium.

Jakub Moder has been the long-term absentee for the squad, while midfielder Adam Lallana will sit out as he deals with muscular issues. Ferguson, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Joel Veltmann are also absent from this match. Pascal Gross and Facundo Buonanotte are doubtful to make an appearance/ Jason Steele will continue manning the goal sticks. Moises Caicedo might see a start in the midfield, while Lewis Dunk will partner with Adam Webster for the center-back roles.

Why Everton Can Beat Brighton

Unlike this fixture’s opponent that enjoys top-table glory, Everton is again scrambling its pieces to survive another possible relegation. They occupy the 19th spot, having five fewer losses than bottom-ranked Southampton and one point Leicester, Leeds, and Nottingham Forest. Everton would need to make a series of miraculous wins now if they do not want the events that transpired in the previous season to happen again.

Sean Dyche is the new manager at the helm, meaning he needs to work on Everton’s offensive and defensive dimensions right away. The Toffees have found the back of the net just 27 times this season while conceding 52 goals, a humongous -25 point differential. They have a 46.1% ball possession rate, making just 11.2 total shots and 4.4 corners per game.

The lack of attacking options for Merseysiders means that the School of Science still struggles to make creative attacks in the final third. Dwight McNeil leads the team with five goals, followed by four from Demarai Gray. Alex Iwobi tops the team in making assists, tallying six so far.

Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Neal Maupay have shown flashes of greatness on the pitch, but they still struggle to find consistency in their games. James Tarkowski has been the most productive player for Everton, while Jordan Pickford has kept the team alive in some matchups despite posting only four clean sheets. Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi, and Idrissa Gueye are also brilliant, but they cannot keep turning off their switches, especially since relegation is on the line.

Everton’s last taste of victory was in a 1-0 home game against Brentford. The Toffees’ six wins this season are over Brentford, Leeds, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Southampton, and West Ham United. Some of their draws were made versus Manchester City, Fulham, Liverpool, Leeds, and Brentford. If they hope to snatch a win or a draw in this game, they must exhibit pound-for-pound responses, especially against Brighton’s deadly attacking setups.

Final Brighton-Everton Prediction & Pick

The Albion has been performing better than expected, and they will not likely give up this game. Back the hosts to take down the visitors in an easy fashion.

Final Brighton-Everton Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-270), Over 2.5 goals (-174)