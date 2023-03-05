Round 26 of the Premier League will feature Nottingham Forest (6-7-11) hosting Everton (5-6-14) at City Ground in Nottingham, England. Check out our Premier League odds series, starring our Nottingham Forest-Everton prediction and pick.

Nottingham has been caught in a three-game winless streak. They recently suffered a 4-0 outing in their travel to West Ham. The Tricky Trees will surely need to bounce back from their recent defeat.

Everton, the visitors to this match, is also in deep trouble. They only had two wins this year – against Arsenal and Leeds – and had seven defeats in 2023. Everton hopes to continue its stay in the Prem, but they need to get out of the relegation zone first.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Everton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Everton Odds

Nottingham Forest: +175

Everton: +185

Draw: +195

Over 2.5 Goals: +168

Under 2.5 Goals: -210

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Man United

TV: SiriusXM FC, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCsports.com

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Everton

The Tricky Trees are still struggling since their promotion to the Premier League last May. Nottingham Forest has spent some time in the bottom three but has gradually found a mediocre standing. Across 24 games, they notched six wins and seven draws on the way to 25 points. They are ahead of this game’s visitors by just four points.

For the season, Nottingham has 37 players on its roster, including 29 signings this season. Steve Cooper’s squad managed to pull several instances of three-game undefeated runs. However, Garibaldi is still producing mixed results. Their most recent win came over Leed United, with Brennan Johnson putting his name in the scoresheet. That was followed by three winless results, which included losses to London clubs Fulham and West Ham United and a 1-1 draw with current champions Manchester City.

The Nottinghamians have just found the back of the net 18 times while conceding 42. Their total shots per game come at 10 while they only make 3 corners. Their ball possession rate is only 39.9%. Nottingham Forest is still ripe with potential. Brennan Johnson leads the team with five goals while Morgan Gibbs-White tops the squad with five assists. Taiwo Awoniyi has four goal contributions for the team.

This match will also pose challenges to the Garibaldi. Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Serge Aurirer are out for this game, as well as Taiwo Awoniyi, Willy Boly, Scott Mckenna, Moussa Niakhate, and Omar Richards.

Johnson is slotted to take the attack alongside Gibbs-White and Chris Wood. Keylor Navas will get his goalkeeping duties while Remoe Freuler, Jonjo Shelvey, and Danilo will take the midfield. Cooper hopes that the Reds would get their first win in March and gradually rise to the top of the Prem.

Why Everton Can Beat Nottingham Forest

Everton is once again a candidate for relegation, with Southampton and Bournemouth as its fellow occupants in the bottom three. Everton still carries hope to survive this season, as 12th-placed Crystal Palace just has a six-point buffer over them. The Prem’s bottom nine teams are still trying to escape relegation. Everton hopes to continue its stay in the Premier League, which they were a part of since the 1931-32 season.

Everton just managed to pick up two wins this year. The School of Science pulled an upset over Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game as the new Everton boss. James Tarkowski pulled a shot from an assist by Dwight McNeil to secure the game’s only goal. The Toffees also won in Goodison Park versus Leeds United, with Seamus Coleman scoring from a lovely pass by Alex Iwobi. However, the Evertonians surrendered six goals while scoring none in their recent games against Aston Villa and the reverse fixture in Arsenal.

The Toffees have just scored 17 goals, 13 coming off from assists. Demarai Gray leads the team with three goals while Alex Iwobi is the top assist provider with six. Dwight McNeil has four goal contributions for Everton. As a team, the Science Club only tallies 10.2 shots, 7.7 successful dribbles, and 4.6 corners per game. They are also possessing the ball at just 44.7%.

In other aspects, the People’s Club should work on increasing their averages of 18.2 tackles, 9.9 interceptions, 21.5 clearances, and 3.5 saves. They should also increase their rates of winning ground duels (52.5%) and aerial duels (46.1%). The Toffees are also losing 135 possessions per game while submitting 9.9 fouls and 2.2 yellow cards.

Sean Dyche will have to pull a win here even with the absence of Andros Townsend. Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, and Nathan Patterson are doubtful heading into this match. Dyche will likely use a 4-5-1 formation, with Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Idrissa Gueye taking the midfield. Neal Maupay may start ahead of Gray in the central striker position.

Final Nottingham Forest-Everton Prediction & Pick

This will be a tight contest between two teams in the lower ranks of the Prem. Both teams have been dry in delivering goals, but the Tricky Trees will hold their ground in familiar territory and get this win over the Toffees.

Final Nottingham Forest-Everton Prediction & Pick: Nottingham Forest (+175), Under 2.5 goals (-210)