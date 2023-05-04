Brighton and Man United meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Brighton-Man United prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Brighton (19-6-7) has been gliding higher in the past games. Brighton is back to building its winning streak with a 6-0 win previously against Wolves in the Prem. The Seagulls lost its last face-off against the Red Devils in England’s FA Cup, losing to penalties where Solly March missed a crucial goal.

The Red Devils (18-6-7) are on a three-game unbeaten streak, highlighted by their 1-0 win against Aston Villa’s run of 20 consecutive Premier League games with a goal under manager Unai Emery. Man U now sits in fourth place in the Prem, two points behind the Magpies and 11 points ahead of today’s hosts.

Here are the Brighton-Man United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Man United Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion: +105

Manchester United: +270

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -178

Under 2.5 Goals: +144

How to Watch Brighton vs. Man United

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, Universo NOW, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Man United

Brighton has been on a roll of late, losing three times in the Premier League in 2023. Despite an exit in the FA Cup semifinals to today’s visitors after losing to penalties, Brighton will be soaring higher as they only have two points to catch up to Tottenham in sixth place.

The Seagulls will be building from their 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton. Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck each tallied braces in that game. They had 57% ball possession in that match, resulting to 22 total shots, eight shots on target, and two corner kicks. Welbeck and Estupinan got assists, and Julio Enciso got two dimes as well.

Brighton’s last game against United in the FA Cup did not translate to success. The Seagulls got 61% ball possession, 15 total shots, and eight corner kicks. Brighton even had 84% passing accuracy but the Red Devils managed to hold well by making 23 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 21 clearances. The game went to penalty shootouts, where Solly March committed an off-target shot while Victor Lindelof secured the winning kick.

The Seagulls have a balanced scoring attack, led by midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. He has eight goals and one assist, scoring five-on-five on penalty goals. Pascal Gross leads the team with eight goals and six assists while Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March have seven assists. Danny Welbeck has six goals and three assists. Eight other players have scored for the Albion. Roberto De Zerbi’s squad is averaging 2.0 goals, 15.9 total shots, and 6.3 corner kicks per match. Brighton currently has the ninth-best away record, getting eight wins and three draws in 15 home games while scoring 31 goals in the American Express Community’s Stadium.

Brighton has had the disadvantage in the last 14 matchups, winning just four times. In August’s reverse fixture, Brighton had a 2-1 victory where Gross tallied a brace, while Mac Allister’s own goal was the only score for the Red Devils.

Roberto De Zerbi’s squad will be entering this match with several injured players. Long-time absentees Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain out for this game and are joined by Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana on the sidelines. Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman are doubtful about going to this game. The Seagulls might have Undav and Welbeck take the role of central striker along with Mitoma and March in the wings. Gross will be joined by Mac Allister in the midfield while Lewis Dunk and Levi Coleman set up another center-back partnership again.

Why Man United Can Beat Brighton

As Premier League is nearing its end of the season, Erik ten Hag has done a superb job of leading the visitors to the fourth position with 63 points.

A run of five Premier League games without a loss might even get to six if the Red Devils secure a crucial three points against the Seagulls. In their game against the Villans, Manchester United managed 57%% possession and 14 shots on goal with six on target. Bruno Fernandes got a solo goal that served as the game’s only score. Fred and Tyrell Malacia got yellow cards in this match.

Heading into this fixture, Manchester United still maintains a splendid record while on the road, getting seven wins and three draws in 16 games. This is very good form on their travels, where they managed to score 21 goals. Aside from this, Manchester United is also headed to a Manchester derby in the FA Cup finals after defeating the hosts in the semis.

Man United is not set for any injury reprieves this week with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Donny Van De Beek, and Mason Greenwood still among those absent.

Marcus Rashford may be taking a central striker role, with Jadon Sancho and Antony on the wings. It looks as if The Red Devils may well use the 4-2-3-1 system, utilizing David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, and Tyrell Malacia in the defense while Casemiro, Fernandes, and Marcel Sabitzer command the midfield. Rashford should be looking to add to his tally of 16 goals and five assists while Fernades will need to add more numbers to his six goals and seven assists.

Final Brighton-Man United Prediction & Pick

Both teams are confidently rising to the top of the charts. However, Brighton’s recent lapses and fresh losses from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest might give the visitors a slight psychological edge. A lot of goals will be witnessed, but the Red Devils are set to take down the Seagulls.

Final Brighton-Man United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (+270), Over 2.5 goals (-178)