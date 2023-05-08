Fulham and Leicester meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Fulham-Leicester prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

After an impressive start on their way back to England’s top flight, the Cottagers (13-6-15) are now in 10th place. Fulham has three losses on the bounce, scoring just once in the past three games. They lost to Aston Villa (1-0), Manchester City (1-2), and Liverpool in those stretch of games.

Leicester City, on the other hand, has a worse fate as they sit near the bottom of the Prem table. The former 2016 Premier League Champions have been far from their glory days but they hope to snatch three points here just for survival in England’s top football flight. The Foxes are in a three-way tie with Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the moment.

Here are the Fulham-Leicester soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Leicester Odds

Fulham: +165

Leicester City: +160

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Fulham vs. Leicester

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Why Fulham Can Beat Leicester

Fulham’s surprising start in the Prem did not result in good results as they collected losses in the past weeks. Although the team was just recently promoted to the top flight after spending time in the Championship League last year, Marco Silva’s side has a lot of football brewing in them. Fulham must need to recover this time after suffering defeats from the Villans, Sky Blues, and Reds.

In 34 games played this season, the Cottagers have netted 34 goals and 25 assists. At this rate, Fulham can smash in 1.3 goals per game. They only possess the ball at a 47.9% ball possession rate but they are quite good at getting penalty goals, having converted four of the seven they were given thus far.

As usual, Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheads the attack for Fulham. His 11 goals make him the 12th-highest scorer in the league, tied with Miguel Almiron while going ahead of Phil Foden, Heung-Min Son, and Gabriel Jesus. Andreas Pereira is also tied with seven other players as fifth in the Prem for most assists delivered at six. Moreover, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Joao Palhinha, Willian, Harrison Reed, and Kenny Tete are also making rounds for their excellent goal-scoring and top-notch assist-making in the Prem.

The defense for Fulham is no slouch either. The team has secured eight clean sheets so far, in addition to 16.5 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 19.3 clearances, and 3.8 saves made per game. They are a bit reckless in committing 10.7 fouls and earning 2.2 yellow cards per game, but this is a testament to how gritty they play against other teams. Marco Silva is sure to prepare something for this match, but crude attacking formations and agile defensive tactics shall be key to impressing the Fulham fans at Craven Cottage, where they have a 7-4-6 home record.

Mitrovic is still serving his suspension. Pereira and Tim Ream are out while Layvin Kurzawa has a doubtful status. The likes of Carlos Vinicius, Harry Wilson, and Tom Cairney are expected to give more offensive production.

Why Leicester Can Beat Fulham

Leicester has been underwhelming this season. After winning their famous title in 2016, Leicester has only added two trophies- the FA Cup and Community Shield which were both obtained in 2021. While many fans wanted Leicester to challenge the top four again, they still have a long way to come.

The Foxes are sitting in 16th with 30 points earned from eight wins, six draws, and 20 losses. They are not yet safe from relegation, as Leeds and Nottingham Forest are tied by 30 points with the visitors. Everton and Southampton occupy the bottom two spots, having earned 29 and 24 points as of the moment.

New manager Dean Smith will make use of this opportunity to take down one of the rising clubs this year. While pressure does make diamonds, sometimes it is the completely relaxed teams that get the best results. For instance, the Foxes are on a three-game unbeaten run heading into this match. This streak includes a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton and recent draws against the Peacocks and the Toffees. Leicester is playing like a different squad when Jamie Vardy returned to the pitch.

Smith’s squad will put up a fight despite the absences of Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Kelechhi Iheanacho, and Jannik Vestergaard. Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are also doubtful heading into this match. Harvey Barnes and Tete might see roles as wingers, while Youti Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare are getting their start at the midfield.

The Foxes will be motivated to keep their unbeaten streak. It remains to be seen if the Foxes can pull off a win in enemy territory, as they only have a 4-2-11 record on the road, tallying just 25 goals.

Final Fulham-Leicester Prediction & Pick

Leicester has found some life and they are looking to repeat their survival run back in 2015. The Foxes play like wild animals when Jamie Vardy is on the pitch, so expect the squad to follow suit, especially since Mitrovic remains absent.

Final Fulham-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Leicester City (+160), Over 2.5 goals (-136)