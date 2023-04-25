Leeds and Leicester battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Leeds-Leicester prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Leeds has been outscored by 13-3 in the past three games, which is not a good look given the relegation scare that awaits them. The Whites lost to the Cottagers in a 2-1 scoreline last match. The Peacocks will be looking to find their second win in April as they head back in Elland Road.

After a run of 10 consecutive winless games, the Foxes managed to slip a win in a 2-1 game against the Wolves. New manager Dean Smith hopes that the 2016 Premier League champions will be able to get a point or three in their visit to Leeds.

Here are the Leeds-Leicester soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leeds-Leicester Odds

Leeds United: +130

Leicester City: +200

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

How to Watch Leeds vs. Leicester

TV: USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Leeds Can Beat Leicester

Leeds United is currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and has not been at its best in recent weeks. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture. Leeds United have conceded 13 goals in their last three games and cannot afford another defensive debacle this week.

Just like the visitors, Leeds United is also concerned with staying in the Premier League next season, as only one point separates them from the relegation zone. The Whites are on a run of three straight defeats in the Premier League, conceding an average of four goals per game. Given that they have also failed to win their last three home games against Leicester, they will have to make no mistakes if they want to get back to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas both remain sidelined through injury but are the home side’s only concerns for Tuesday’s welcome of Leicester. Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra are both expected to start in attack here, while Wilfried Gnonto is also an option. Gnonto was a definite candidate to start for Leeds United before the international break, but the 19-year-old has been unable to start in the last five games due to an injury he picked up during the international break with Italy.

Brendan Aaronson finding some form would go a long way to helping Leeds’ cause. He has endured a miserable barren run, going 35 shots without scoring since his first and only Premier League goal to date. Thirteen Leeds players have scored in the competition since then. Rodrigo leads the team with 11 goals, followed by the trio of Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, and Crysencio Summerville, who each have four.

Why Leicester Can Beat Leeds

Leicester City is in 17th place in the league table and has flattered to deceive so far this season. The Foxes edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this week.

Leicester City has shown improvement in recent weeks and will need a run of positive results to survive in the Premier League. The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans have stepped up this month and will need to be at their best in this fixture. After coming from behind to win their first game in eleven in all competitions on Saturday afternoon, Leicester City will be hoping for another victory at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Thanks to the important three points, Leicester City have left the relegation zone, but considering the fact that they are only above eighteenth-placed Everton on goal difference, even a draw on Tuesday night could be a bad result.

Leicester gaffer Dean Smith has concerns over the duo of Jonny Evans and James Maddison. However, Jamie Vardy, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, and Jannik Vestergaard are all absent. The Foxes will definitely need to keep things going forward, as their 4-1-11 road record ranks 15th in the Prem. However, they have managed to find the back of the net 24 times in their travels, and even got wins over Everton, Wolves, West Ham, and Aston Villa.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi may both feature from the outset. The Foxes are also set to welcome Harvey Barnes back from injury, and that spells bad news for Leeds. The winger has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Leeds, with only two players in the competition's history ever netting in their first six matches against a side – Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah, both against Bournemouth.

Final Leeds-Leicester Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be happy to share the points in this match, but Leicester’s explosive offense outweighs Leeds’ frail defense.

Final Leeds-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Leicester City (+200), Over 2.5 goals (-126)