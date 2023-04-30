The champions visit another London crowd, as Fulham and Man City meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Fulham-Man City prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Fulham (13-6-13) had a chance to get a three-game winning streak, but they lost in their travel to Villa Park. Fulham only got one shot during that game, and they were never able to equalize or overtake the goal from Tyrone Mings. Coach Marco Silva hopes to get his first win against Pep Guardiola in their 11th meeting.

The Sky Blues (23-4-4) are in great momentum, who won 4-1 against Arsenal in the Prem, 4-1 against Bayern Munich in aggregate in the Champions League, and 3-0 against Sheffield United in the FA Cup. The Cityzens are now two points away from the Gunners and they still have two games at hand.

Here are the Fulham-Man City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Man City Odds

Fulham: +1300

Manchester City: -470

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -198

Under 2.5 Goals: +160

How to Watch Fulham vs. Man City

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Fulham Can Beat Man City

Fulham is currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and has been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last timeout and will look to achieve an optimistic result this week. Fulham previously had a five-game losing streak, which was turned with two victories over Everton and Leeds.

The Cottagers reached the top six of the Prem at one point, but they have been inconsistent since the turn of the year. Despite their struggles, Fulham managed to churn out a few good results this month. The Cottagers have produced eight goals over their last five contests in April, registering a total of four during their losing streak.

Fulham’s home record this season is just one spot away from the top half, with a record of seven wins, four draws, and five losses in 16 matches in the Craven Cottage. Fulham lost the reverse fixture 2-1 last time in the Etihad, where they almost shared points had Erling Haaland lost the penalty kick in extra-time. The Cottagers will know that their opponents have been brilliant this year and may find it difficult to come away with the win in this one with their ace striker, Aleksander Mitrovic, still out for a few more weeks.

Leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals) remains out of the lineup due to suspension, but Fulham has seen an unlikely source pick up the offensive slack of late. Harry Wilson and Willian are doubtful to make an appearance in this game. Fulham hopes that its 7-4-5 home record improves in this game, where they scored 23 goals.

Fulham also hopes to receive some production from forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon, who have scored four goals apiece. The 27-year-old Pereira, who leads the Cottagers with six assists, has scored in two of his last five matches. Midfielder Harrison Reed did not score in his first five Premier League seasons but has recorded three goals in 2022-23, including one in Fulham’s victory against Aston Villa earlier this campaign.

Why Man City Can Beat Fulham

Manchester City enters this fixture on a bit of a roll. Pep Guardiola’s squad still has an active 17-game unbeaten run, including seven clean sheets and 53 goals in those stretch of games. The Blues is still in the quest of garnering a treble, which includes the Premier League title, FA Cup trophy, and Champions League victory. The Blues are currently second in the league with 73 points, two points behind Arsenal. They lead the league in goals scored and goal differential, and their away record of 9-3-3 with 28 goals scored is the second-best mark in the league.

Man City destroyed the Gunners in the previous game at the Etihad, gaining 52% ball possession and tallying 14 total shots. Kevin De Bruyne got two goals and an assist to John Stones. Erling Haaland made two assists to De Bruyne and scored in the closing minutes of the game from a pass from Phil Foden. Haaland tallied a new Premier League record of 33 goals and counting in a season.

City is known to own a deep quality of players. Haaland leads the league with 33 goals. Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez also manage to make it to the top 50 goalscorers this season. De Bruyne also leads the league with 15 assists, while Haaland, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Jack Grealish also make it to the league’s top 50 assist-makers. Ederson is tied for sixth in the league with 10 clean sheets.

This is the teams’ second league meeting, where City won 2-1 against the Cottagers in the Etihad. Haaland and Julian Alvarez scored for the Blues in that match, where they had 71% ball possession and 16 total shots. City’s last loss to Fulham was in 2009, where they butchered a 1-0 half-time lead just to lose 3-1. City has won 15 of the last 20 fixtures, including 13-straight wins that date back to February 2012. In head-to-head matches among managers, Guardiola has never lost to Marco Silva.

City’s sole doubt in this game is Nathan Ake. De Bruyne is also doubtful to make an appearance. Guardiola will be looking to employ a 3-2-4-1 formation here in the Etihad. John Stones and Rodri will pivot as defensive midfielders and defenders. Ruben Dias will be joined by Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte in the back. Haaland will be joined by Alvarez, Grealish, Mahrez, and Ilkay Gundogan in front.

Fulham would be delighted to get the win in the Craven Cottage, but this has been a brilliant City side that they have not beaten in over a decade. Back the Blues to take a crucial win which might take them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Final Fulham-Man City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-470), Over 2.5 goals (-198)