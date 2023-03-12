Manchester United (15-4-6) will be playing against Southampton (6-3-16) in Matchweek 27 of the Premier League. Join us as we continue our Premier League odds series, where we make our Man United-Southampton prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Man United will certainly need to bounce back in the Prem after a 7-0 loss at Anfield, where Mo Salah became the franchise leader in goals scored for Liverpool. Man U has won 4-1 against Real Betis in the Europa League and will look to continue their winning momentum.

The Saints have been facing tough games all season long, and they now sit at the bottom of the league. A 1-0 win against Leicester City gives Southampton some breathing room, but they will need to tighten their boots if they wish to upset the current Carabao Cup champs.

Here are the Man United-Southampton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man United-Southampton Odds

Manchester United: -350

Southampton: +950

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Man United vs. Southampton

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: fuboTV, , Peacock Premium

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Man United Can Beat Southampton

Man U’s 11-game unbeaten streak came to an end in their last game in the Premier League. After a tight 1-0 lead by Liverpool at the end of the first half, the Reds marched towards 60% ball possession in the second half, making six goals. Liverpool’s front three – Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez – bagged braces while Roberto Firmino added another goal. That game served as Man U’s wake-up call, as they went on to another win against Real Betis in the Europa League. Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst were on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Man U is currently third in the Prem, just behind Arsenal and Manchester City. They also hold the fifth-best home record of nine wins, two draws, and one loss. Against a struggling squad like Southampton, Erik Ten Hag and company will certainly be deploying some of the second-string players for the team. Regardless, the Red Devils will need to match or exceed their stats of 14.2 total shots, 7.1 corner kicks, and 1.6 goals per game. Marcus Rashford leads the Red Devils with 14 goals while Christian Eriksen leads with seven assists. Bruno Fernandes also has 11 goal contributions for United.

For Man U’s fourth game this March, Ten Hag will try to survive this one without Donny Van De Beek and Christian Eriksen. Some players might take a rest but the Red Devils will certainly be on the hunt for goals to maintain their good record at Old Trafford.

David De Gea will find his place between the goal sticks. Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, and Casemiro will start in the midfield. Rashford and Antony will join Jadon Sancho in front. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will serve as wingbacks while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will see a center-back partnership.

Why Southampton Can Beat Man United

Southampton was one of the teams to watch out in the English Premier League for a while. Since arriving from the Championship in 2012, the Saints managed four top-half finishes, including two Europa League slots they took at the end of the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. After that, however, Southampton has not finished above the 11th spot. This season will not be any different, as they occupy the bottom spot with 13 games to go. They share the relegation spot with West Ham and Leeds. Only six points are the buffer between them and 12th-placed Crystal Palace, so Southampton will be determined to get the three points here.

Southampton recently endured a Round 5 exit in the FA Cup against League Two team Grimsby Town. In the match where the Saints had 75% ball possession, a 22-4 advantage on total shots, and a 10-to-nothing edge on corner kicks, the fourth-tier team still kicked the butts of the Premier League squad. A win over the Mariners would have sent them to the quarterfinals, where they would have been facing Brighton. In their second game this March, the Saints won against the Foxes on home soil. Carlos Alcaraz’s goal was enough to give the crucial three points to the Saints.

The biggest reason why Southampton could win this match is James Ward-Prowse. The former Soton youth product leads the team with six goals and two assists, and he gets most of his goals by the way of free kicks. Che Adams has four goals and three assists for the team while Romain Perraud has four goal contributions for the team. Additionally, the reason why Southampton could be winning this game is that they are virtually playing for survival. That competitive state of mind coming into the game could see them attack Man U from the get-go. If they manage to score an early goal, there should be a chance for the Saints to win this match.

Manager Ruben Selles will have to make some magic work in the pitch, but he will have to try to do the best he can with his roster reduction. Valentino Libramento is absent in this game, while Alcaraz and Juan Larios appear to be in doubt. If Alcaraz will endure some discomfort and start this game, he will occupy the front four alongside Adams, Theo Walcott, and Kamaldeen Sulemana. JWP will join Romeo Lavia in the midfield, while Gavin Bazunu will be facing some challenges as the starting goalkeeper.

Final Man United-Southampton Prediction & Pick

Man U will definitely be defending their home turf in this game. Against a relegation candidate, Man U will definitely score numerous goals and make it hard for Southampton to pull an upset.

Final Man United-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-350), Over 2.5 goals (-160)