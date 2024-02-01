Nice to meet you, President Dark Brandon...

The White House recently released a video on X (formerly Twitter) of President Joe Biden and former Captain America Chris Evans where the president gave the actor a pair of his trademark aviators.

“I love it!” Evans exclaimed while reaching for the so-called “Dark Brandon” sunglasses.

“What you're doing with the kids matters, so thanks for doing this,” Biden said to Evans, who was at an event at the White House to boost civic engagement.

“I'm a fan,” the president added.

Dark Brandon meets Captain America (ret.)

Chris, thanks for everything you're doing to get young folks engaged in government and public service. Because of you, our country's youngest leaders are getting off the sidelines and helping build the backbone of their communities. pic.twitter.com/TmN1Wk1qer — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

During the event on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “He said I could cal him Captain America.”

Evans and Mark Kassen were the to speak with Jean-Pierre and other White House officials as co-founders of A Starting Point, a not-for-profit organization. They were there to attend a youth forum about climate change, the environment and the economy.

Evans, who is set to star in Ethan Coen's upcoming movie, asked Jean-Pierre how to have a “productive conversation” with someone you disagree with is on brand for what the actor and his co-founder are doing with their non-partisan site.

A Starting Point was designed to help regular people become a part of a more informed electorate. The organization aims to break down major issues in a more understandable medium such as videos from lawmakers and government figures. It also features point/counterpoint conversation about the news of the day.

Both Evans and Kassen emphasize that neither one of them are journalists.

“We are very conscious that we’re not reporters or news. We create a platform of information so that people can go, quite frankly, to where you all work and really dive deeper,” Kassen said.

He added about how they started the organization and how it's grown, “It started very small, and then we couldn’t help ourselves, so we are where we are.”

When asked if either of them had plans to go into politics, Evans replied, “I think there's better ways to be a part of the world without having to do the work that goes into being an elected official.