Prey director Dan Trachtenberg was “so excited” to show his mom his Predator prequel film.

Speaking to Collider, Trachtenberg spoke about showing Prey to his mom. “I thought about my mom when making it,” he revealed. “I was so excited to show my mom this movie, which is insane, because it's filled with like spine rips and beheadings and all that, you know?”

He continued, “But I remembered as a kid dying to show her [Terminator 2] and it never would have occurred to me in a million years to show her Terminator. But T2 is thematically rich, about parenthood, mother, son in particular.”

“It's a beautiful storythat happens to have some kick a*s stuff. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, my mom is gonna enjoy this kick-a*s thing,' because it's actually a great movie first and then genre second,” Trachtenberg added. “And that's what I realized through making [Prey] of what's hard for me to let go of and what I continue to pursue is like, ‘I need to make something that my mom would be proud of, and that moms in general could still enjoy.'”

Prey was a prequel to the Predator franchise. Four films had previously been made, with two other spin-off films (with the Alien franchise) being made as well. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the first entry in the series. Various others took the reins in the following installments.

In an odd move, Prey was sent directly to Hulu. However, the film just received a home media release.

Prior to his Predator prequel, Dan Trachtenberg directed 10 Cloverfield Lane. He had previously directed episodes of Black Mirror, The Boys, and The Lost Symbol. Additionally, he will direct an episode of the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things.