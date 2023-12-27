Prime Video's ad-supported tier will be kicking off very soon into the new year.

It's been known that Prime Video will be implementing ads. A date for this change has been announced.

Ads are coming soon

Reports are sharing that ads will begin being introduced on January 29 in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. France Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia will all see a similar plan implemented later in 2024.

In the press release, the streaming service called the new ads “limited advertisements” that allow Prime Video “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

For subscribers that want to continue watching Prime Video, they will have to pay an addition $2.99 a month. Current subscribers can pre-register for the ad-free tier, but they will not be billed until the new plan is implemented on January 29.

However, for films and TV series purchased or rented, there will not be ads. Additionally, subscribers in Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Mariana Islands will not have ads implemented to their service.

Both Netflix and Disney+ have gone down a similar route with ad-supported tiers. Out of all of the major streaming services, Apple TV+ is the last remaining service with a standard subscription plan.

Prime Video has had other ad avenues for their service. Their sibling platforms, Freevee and Twitch, are both supported by ads.

Currently, Prime Video is releasing the second season of Reacher. Alan Ritchson stars in the titular role. The series is based on Lee Childs' Jack Reacher novel series. Season 1 adapted Killing Floor, Childs' inaugural novel, and the second season is adapting Bad Luck and Trouble.