The new Prime Video's Fallout series just released some photos of the new series that will be available for streaming in 2024.

Some scenes from the new nuclear war-based series were released in a new Vanity Fair article.

First images of the new Fallout series

The new Fallout was developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It's based on the popular video game Fallout, and the new series takes place 219 years after the nuclear blast first hit. The creators said the new series will stay true to the video game's lure.

To get the series to come to light has taken a while. It's been discussed for years, but finally, it's coming soon.

First look at the ‘FALLOUT’ series, starring Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins. Releasing April 12 on Prime Video. (Source: https://t.co/WonAaFWZBB) pic.twitter.com/7pgPV1TDeK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 28, 2023

Lucy is one of the main characters, played by Ella Purnell. The creator elaborated a bit on her point of view in Fallout.

“Lucy is charming and plucky and strong…and then you see she's confronted with the reality of, hey, maybe the supposedly virtuous things you grew up with are not necessarily that virtuous,” Nolan said. “If they are virtuous, they're couched in a circumstantial virtuousness. It's a luxury virtue. You have your point of view because you never ran out of food, right? You guys were able to share everything. — because you had enough to share.”

Lucy's journey intersects with the two other character leads, one of them being Maximus (Aaron Moten).

The new photos from the series feature Lucy, robots, and more. They've been released on social media along with the Vanity Fair article. It looks like it'll be a ‘must-see' for any Fallout fan.

Look for the new series on Prime Video's Fallout on April 12, 2024.