Prince William and Kate Middleton's children showed up at the Trooping the Colour in honor of King Charles III. When they arrived however, five year old Prince Louis held his nose. This little act of his stole the show, despite the historic background and more interesting things going on, per People.

Like years prior, the family arrived at the scene for the Trooping the Colour, although this year they celebrated King Charles rather than the late monarch Queen Elizabeth. Prince Louis rode along with his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the procession through the streets of London.

At one point during the ride, Louis held his nose and made a face, causing people to wonder what was going on. It's possible that he smelled one of the hundreds of horses who took part in the parade. Even though there's a clean up crew that follows behind the procession to clean any fecal matter, there are still plenty of aromas going on.

The clean up crew's work didn't go unappreciated though, because the crowd lining the Mall from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade gave the crew a well deserved applause.

Louis didn't stop keeping attention on him. When it was time for the Royal Air Force's flypast and aerial display, Louis excitedly pointing waving, pointing, and gave his best salute.

Louis dressed in style for the event. The designer said: “This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate. He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling.”