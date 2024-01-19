A tier list for the upgrades in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Upgrades are an important part of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. From weapons to potion strength, there are a variety of upgrades that players will have access to. The only problem is that, due to the flow of resources, players will have to prioritize certain upgrades over others. In this guide, we will be discussing a tier list for which upgrades to get first in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

There are a total of seven things that players can upgrade, each requiring Time Crystals. Time Crystals drop from enemies, as well as deposits scattered throughout the map. Other than Time Crystals, players must also find Azure Damascus Ore and Xerxes to upgrade Weapons and Amulets respectively to high refinement levels. As such, it's really important to prioritize the right things when upgrading. Using this tier list, we hope to guide players on which upgrades they should purchase first in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: Upgrades Tier List Guide

S-Tier Swords

Potions Strength

Potions Capacity A-Tier Bow

Chakram B-Tier Bow Capacity Situational Amulets

S-Tier: Upgrades that you are important, and will generally make your playthrough smoother

Swords: Sargon's swords are his main source of damage in the game. Whether it be the various small enemies you will encounter while exploring, or the various bosses that you will have to face, the increased damage from your swords will prove helpful. Whenever the player finds Azure Damascus Ore lying around, try to upgrade your swords as much as possible. Once your sword is upgraded, you can then use the Azure Damascus Ore for other upgrades.

Potions Strength: Potions are good in any game, and this game is no exception. Increasing the strength of your potions is good as it helps you recover more HP per potion. This allows you to spread out your potion drinking more, which in turn allows you to save potions.

Potion Capacity: Potion Capacity can also be upgraded. Upgrading your Potion-carrying capacity alongside Potion strength makes it so that you can heal more times over a longer period of time. This allows the player to explore for longer without the need to return to Wak-Wak Trees to refill their potion stash.

A-Tier: Upgrades that you should get once you have upgraded the ones in S-Tier

Bow: The bow is your primary source of ranged damage, allowing you to take out enemies from afar. Upgrading your Bow's damage allows you to use fewer arrows when taking out enemies. This allows you to use your spare arrows for other things, like puzzles and the like. If you prioritize puzzle solving and platforming sections more than actual combat with the bow, then upgrade Bow Capacity instead.

Chakram: Much like the bow, the Chakram is capable of ranged attacks. Its advantage over the bow is that it deals damage both when going out, and coming back. Not only that but it doesn't use ammunition, and it can also be used to solve various puzzles. Its only downside is that it has a limited range compared to the bow. Even within the A-tier, focus on upgrading the Bow first before the Chakram.

B-Tier: Upgrades that you can get whenever you have resources to spare.

Bow Capacity: Increasing the number of arrows sounds good on paper. However, increasing the power of your bow makes it so that you don't shoot as many arrows anyway. As such, increasing your Bow Capacity can be treated as a low priority. Some players may choose to upgrade this first if they think that they need more arrows, especially for some of the game's jumping and platforming puzzles.

Situational: Upgrade priority is dependent on what the player needs

Amulets: There are a total of 38 amulets in the game, each with varying effects. Some of the effects are game-changing, while the others are very situational. As such, choosing which Amulets to upgrade will depend on which ones will benefit the player more. To help players with choosing which artifacts to upgrade, we also created an Amulets Tier List, which should help players pick which Artifacts to invest resources into. Do note that upgrading Amulets requires both Time Crystals, as well as Xerxes.

That's it for our guide to the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Upgrades Tier List. The game comes out on January 18, 2024, and is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.