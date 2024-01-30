Prince's ex wife wants Selena Gomex to portray her in upcoming bipoic

Mayte Garcia, the ex-wife of the legendary musician Prince, has expressed her desire to see Selena Gomez play her in the upcoming movie adaptation of her memoir, “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.” In a podcast interview, Garcia shared that she initially envisioned Gomez in the role, citing the singer's “friendliness and innocence” that she can relate to. Garcia emphasized the importance of capturing the essence and mannerisms rather than a strict resemblance, per The Daily Beast.

Gomez, who recently secured the role of Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, has not officially been cast as Mayte Garcia, and the casting process for the film has not yet begun. Garcia stated that finding someone who can move well is crucial, given her background as a former dancer, and expressed her willingness to be involved in teaching choreography to the chosen actress.

The memoir, released in 2017, details Garcia's romantic relationship with Prince, covering their marriage from 1996 to 2000 and the tragic loss of their son, Amiir, who died six days after birth in 1996 due to a rare genetic disorder. Garcia hopes that the film will sensitively portray this significant turning point in their lives.

While casting for Mayte Garcia's role isn't determined, she remains confident that the production will find an actor who can embody the essence of Prince, focusing on the connection and love shared. However, that's the issue, not knowing who should play Prince. The film adaptation, based on Garcia's memoir, will explore the intricacies of her relationship with the iconic musician and the challenges they faced, including the loss of their child.

The biopic, which holds the film rights secured by Crazy Legs Features, aims to provide an intimate portrayal of Prince's life and legacy through the lens of his former wife's experiences.