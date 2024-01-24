Selena Gomez does a body image comparison on Instagram post. The singer has always been vulnerable with fans.

Selena Gomez got vulnerable with her fans on her Instagram Story. The singer posted a throwback photo of herself with a zebra print bikini.

“Today I realized I will never look like this again…” she wrote on the photo.

In the second photo where she's wearing a white tube top and black high-waisted shorts she wrote, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

This is not the first time that she has talked about her body image. Back in March, the singer shared an Instagram video to her Rare Beauty's account.

“Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else, but you are who you are, and be proud of that,” Gomez said in the clip.

Selena Gomez's Relationship With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had their red carpet debut at the Emmys on Monday night (Jan. 15). Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for her work as an executive producer for Only Murders in the Building. She also stars in the show as Mabel Mora.

The show also stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Cara Delevingne.

This marked Gomez and Blanca's first public appearance however, they haven't been shy about showing their newfound love on social media. In one photo the producer pulls the singer into an embrace with Gomez mid-laugh.

Gomez told fans she was dating the producer last month but apparently, they have been dating for six months. Her friends and family spoke up about how they felt about the pair's relationship.

“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”