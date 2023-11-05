Priscilla, the movie based on Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's relationship, brought in surprising box office numbers.

It made a play this weekend as A24 expanded the film nationwide after specialty box office numbers were promising, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Priscilla movie's box office numbers

Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, it follows the years Presley spent with Elvis Presley, who Jacob Elordi plays.

Due in part to younger female moviegoers, Priscilla came in above industry expectations. It made an estimated $5.1 million from 1,344 theaters, which was good enough to put the movie in 4th place. Sixty-five percent of the audience was female, with 75 percent being under the age of 35 for ticket buyers.

Originally, Dune Part Two was set to open this weekend, but it will now be released in 2024 due to the actors' strike and the lack of promotion it could get if it opened right now. Since it wasn't released, it could have bolstered every other movie out this weekend.

Five Nights at Freddy's remains a hit, bringing in $19.4 million from 3,789 theaters in its second weekend, jumping the $100 million mark domestically in less than ten days. However, it did take a 76 percent drop hit from opening weekend, more than likely due to its availability to stream on Peacock.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour stayed impressive, grossing another $12 million to $13 million from 3,604 cinemas, which placed it at the number two spot.

Killers of the Flower Moon, the Martin Scorsese film, came in third, with an estimated $7 million from 3,706 locations. This brings its domestic total to $52.3 million through its 3rd weekend.

We'll see how well Priscella does as the movie continues into next week.