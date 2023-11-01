Eminem was a major influence for Elvis actor Jacob Elordi when researching the role in the new Priscilla movie.

Actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis in the upcoming Priscilla movie, had some help with his accent from rapper Eminem.

Offscreen, the actor has a strong Australian accent, according to Entertainment.

To help with his role in Elvis, he turned to Eminem to help rid himself of his Austrailian voice and make it Elivs-like.

Jacob Elordi and his Eminem influence

“I listened to a lot of Eminem, like a terrible amount of Eminem,” the actor said on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “It was like Detroit, it was, you know, it had a big sort of thing to it. And I still love that man so much. I feel like more and more, I have to thank him so much for getting rid of the [accent].”

The actor has mentioned modeling himself in the past in a 2021 interview with Esquire.

“When I was younger, I was infatuated by him,” he said. “I got given a Walkman, a disc player, and ‘Mockingbird' was on there, and I think I just skipped that track back over and over and over. And then tried to buy all the clothes that he had, tried to talk like him, wanted so bad to be him, and I dreamt of playing him in a biopic, which is just an impossibility.”

Additionally, the Elvis star revealed on The Tonight Show that the first concert he ever went to was Eminem. “I was 14 years old, slept outside with my mom,” he stated. “Outside of the concert [venue]. So I could be up front and center. I wept like a baby when he left. It was amazing.”

Though Jacob Elordi hasn't played Eminem in a biopic, Elvis has to rank up there as an amazing opportunity for him. Luckily, he seemed to learn a ton from the Detroit-based rapper.